Rush Says Biden Only Part of What Trump's Working on with Ukraine Pres., He's Going for Mueller Origin Too

So, we’ve been told by the establishment media that the only reason President Donald Trump wanted to investigate the strange and sordid history of Ukrainian corruption is because he wanted dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh has another theory, though — he thinks the president is looking for the genesis of the Mueller investigation.

Confused? Well, according to the conservative talk icon, the giveaway is the fact that Trump mentioned a company called CrowdStrike during the call.

CrowdStrike, for those of you who have forgotten the Democratic National Committee email hack, was the private cybersecurity firm that the DNC brought in to evaluate its servers after the hack. They’re the ones who determined that the hack came from Russia.

During the call, Trump spent a fair chunk of time talking about the firm.

TRENDING: Report: As Warren Closes Gap, Major Dem Donors Say They'd Rather Support Trump

“I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people … The server, they say Ukraine has it,” Trump said, according to the transcript.

“I would like to have the attorney general call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine.”

That, to Rush, was a tipoff that Trump’s talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wasn’t necessarily Biden-centric. As he pointed out, when it came to the DNC hack, “everybody has just assumed that the Russians were the guilty party only because the firm hired by the Democrats [CrowdStrike] said so.”

“But CrowdStrike is alleged to have gotten something big wrong about Ukraine,” the radio host said on his show Wednesday, according to t0 a transcript on RushLimbaugh.com.

Do you think that Trump's moves in Ukraine are aimed at uncovering the genesis of the Mueller investigation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (3843 Votes) 2% (91 Votes)

“CrowdStrike accused Russia of hacking a Ukrainian artillery app resulting in heavy losses, even though Ukraine has no incentive to help Russia, which is attacking them. Ukraine said it never happened. And yet CrowdStrike was asserting that Russia hacked a Ukrainian artillery app.”

Limbaugh cited National Review’s Andrew C. McCarthy on the matter: “CrowdStrike widely believed to have been wrong in a controversial 2016 judgment, when it claimed that Russian operatives hacked a Ukrainian artillery app, resulting in heavy losses of howitzers in combat against separatists used by Moscow,” McCarthy wrote in “Ball of Collusion.”

“CrowdStrike withdrew its report and admitted that it was wrong,” Limbaugh said of the Ukrainian artillery app hack.

“Now, this, whether it sounds like it or not, don’t doubt me, this is highly relevant to this entire Russian collusion story, which is why Trump was asking about it and why the Democrats don’t want the Ukrainians to reinvestigate it.”

“That’s a pretty big thing to be wrong about, and the only reason to point it out is, OK, if they’re wrong about that, what if the Democrat National Committee server was not hacked?” Limbaugh asked.

RELATED: Rush Goes on Record with Early Talk of 2020 Trump Landslide

“Do you realize how convenient it was for them to be able to say that Russia hacked their server and then link Trump to Russia? The FBI never assumed that because they never got to investigate it. So the presence of CrowdStrike, Trump asking the president of Ukraine to look into CrowdStrike as well as Biden and his son.”

Limbaugh also noted that there’d been almost no coverage of the CrowdStrike mention in the media — and that the Democrats were staying quiet about it, as well.

“I haven’t seen a single report focus on CrowdStrike in this transcript,” Limbaugh said.

“Now, I know why the Democrats are ignoring it. The Democrats are bent out of shape that Trump even knows about CrowdStrike. They think Trump’s an idiot. With Trump specifically zeroing in on CrowdStrike the Democrats have learned today, after reading that transcript, what Trump is really doing here.”

He would go on to say that Trump’s discussion of the firm, “mark my words, is momentous in this transcript today.”

“I know damn well the whistleblower didn’t tell the Democrats about that or they would have a different strategy laid out for this. Because another thing — don’t doubt me on this — what this really means, folks, is that Trump — he was asking for assistance on Biden, but it’s all related. What Trump actually was asking the president of Ukraine to do was to help the attorney general.”

“There’s no question in my mind now what this is. Trump is gonna get to the bottom of the origins of the Mueller investigation. He’s gonna get to the bottom of the origins of this coup that was run against him come hell or high water and he was asking the president of Ukraine for assistance today, and part of that is illustrating and proving the vile corruption of Joe Biden, which is monumental.”

Is this about getting to the bottom of the genesis of the Mueller report?

It’s certainly a jump. However, Limbaugh isn’t inaccurate when he points out how silent the media’s been on the issue of CrowdStrike. Given the fact that Trump mentioned it, there’s likely more to come from that direction, too.

Stay tuned.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.