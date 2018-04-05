The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics
Print

Rush Throws Full Support Behind EPA’s Pruitt

By Michael Bastasch
April 5, 2018 at 1:29pm

Print

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh went after “Democrats and the media” for trying to get Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt fired.

Limbaugh claimed the left was going after Pruitt for “little knickyknack things” to halt the rollback of energy and environment regulations.

“And one thing that Pruitt’s doing that’s got them just hog-tied, he’s relaxing all of these mileage restrictions that the left has placed on automobiles and engines and so forth,” Rush said during his daily radio program on Thursday.

“And he’s basically just taking a knife and whacking things from the EPA that were implemented during the eight years of Obama.”

“And he has become, outside of Trump, the single biggest target of the American left,” Rush said.

Pruitt has come under fire for flying first-class, renting a room in a condo co-owned by an energy lobbyist’s wife and circumventing the White House on pay raises for two staffers.

The stories have only amplified Democratic and environmentalist calls for his resignation.

When asked by reporters if he still had confidence in Pruitt, President Donald Trump said “I do,” but reports suggest White House staffers are unhappy with the former Oklahoma attorney general’s ethics controversies and decision to speak about the matter on Fox News.

Does Pruitt deserve the criticism?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Republican lawmakers and conservative allies have come to Pruitt’s defense, arguing that Trump’s deregulatory agenda would be stopped in its tracks if the administrator was forced to step down.

Limbaugh echoed arguments made by conservative pundits that the anger around Pruitt’s travel and living arrangements were a distraction from his accomplishing Trump’s agenda.

“You know, they’re going after Pruitt, how come Strzok and Lisa Page haven’t been canned?” Rush asked.

“How come they are still getting every benefit, every perk and their salaries even though they’ve been demoted and reassigned, why are they still even working there? See, this is how we lose focus of this stuff.”

“But this has nothing to do with what Pruitt is doing that has them all ticked off,” Rush said.

RELATED: China Announces Military Alliance with Russia To ‘Show Americans’

“He’s being singled out for doing something that has always been done because that’s how they view the best way to go get the guy and discredit him, rather than to try to frighten people about what he’s doing with the regulatory side of things,” Rush said.

“I just hope Scott Pruitt hangs in, bottom line,” Rush said.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Environmental Protection Agency EPA, Rush Limbaugh, Scott Pruitt, White House

By: Michael Bastasch on April 5, 2018 at 1:29pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

ms 13

99 MS-13 Gang Members Arrested – All Entered US as ‘Unaccompanied Minors’

Rob Shimshock

California_(1)

California Hikes Tuition on Citizens, Exempts Illegals

Chris Agee

robert mueller, paul manafort

Bombshell: Memo Okaying Mueller’s Raid on Manafort Written 7 Days After Raid Happened

Randy DeSoto

‘I Can Only Imagine’ Continues To Rock Box Office as It Crosses New Threshold

Nick Givas

Judge Nap Breaks Down How Clintons, FISA and the FBI Are Going To Come Crashing Down

Randy DeSoto

melania trump

Melania Shows up for White House Easter Egg Roll Wearing Perfect Outfit for the Occasion

Joe Setyon

donald trump, border

Breaking: Trump Deploying US Military to Protect US-Mexico Border

Luke Rosiak

Wasserman Schultz and 44 Dems Exempted Pakistani IT Aides From Background Checks

Recently Posted