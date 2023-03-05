Russell Brand Causes MSNBC Host's Live Meltdown After Calling Out Network's 'Disingenuous' Critiques of Fox News

Hollywood actor Russell Brand is unquestionably, unequivocally, without a doubt not a conservative, at least not in any traditional definition of the word.

The far left, with its utter lack of sensibilities, is trying its absolute hardest to turn Brand into one, however.

The outspoken British comedian and actor once again showed an astounding resistance to leftist propaganda and hogwash on Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO, and in the process, completely set off an establishment media shill.

Brand still isn’t a conservative, but credit should be given where it’s due in this instance.

To wit, the occasionally lucid Maher was hosting quite the eclectic panel on his eponymous show, which included Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Brand, and MSNBC pundit John Heilemann.

The segment featuring Brand and Heilemann, specifically, turned out to be particularly eye-opening.

The entire segment began ominously enough for Heilemann when Maher and Brand began joking about the suppression of “dissent” — particularly when it came to challenging any hypothesis about the origins of COVID-19.

Bill Maher & Russell Brand on the Suppression of the COVID Lab Leak Theory Wait for the end… 🤣🤣🤣@billmaher @rustyrockets pic.twitter.com/b8AqHrSJ6A — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 4, 2023



The conversation really did cover a wide range of topics, including a scathing monologue from Brand regarding Big Pharma and Big War.

Russell Brand Rips the Pharmaceutical & Military Industrial Complex “If you have an economic system in which pharmaceutical companies benefit from medical emergencies, where a military industrial complex benefits from war…you are going to generate states of perpetual crisis”… https://t.co/d19Hdzt4d4 pic.twitter.com/lyHJh1ANMO — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 4, 2023

Brand, after rattling off a laundry list of all the ways in which Big Pharma profited during the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually distilled his thoughts into one withering criticism:

“If you have an economic system in which pharmaceutical companies benefit hugely from medical emergencies, where a military-industrial complex benefits from war, and energy companies benefit from energy crises, you are going to generate states of perpetual crisis.”

Unfortunately for Heilemann, Brand saved his most biting remarks for the former’s employer, MSNBC.

Russell Brand Calls Out MSNBC’s Hypocrisy on COVID “Do you want an example? The ludicrous, outrageous criticisms of Joe Rogan around Ivermectin deliberately referring to it as a horse medicine when they know it’s an effective medicine!”@rustyrockets @billmaher @joerogan pic.twitter.com/5J0e0hkpSh — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 4, 2023



Even Brand, who again, simply is not a conservative, has been so appalled by the utter hypocrisy of networks like MSNBC and CNN lambasting Fox News for propaganda, when they themselves are beyond hyperpartisan.

“It’s disingenuous to claim that the biases that are exhibited on Fox News are any different than the biases exhibited on MSNBC,” Brand said. “It’s difficult to suggest that these corporations operate as anything other than mouthpieces for their affiliate owners, in Black Rock and Vanguard.”

An indignant, and visibly stunned, Heilemann stammered out a response, challenging Brand to produce one example of MSNBC willingly misleading its viewers.

Brand was only too happy to oblige.

“Do you want an example? Do you want an example?” Brand began. “The ludicrous, outrageous criticisms of Joe Rogan around Ivermectin, deliberately referring to it as a horse medicine when they know it’s an effective medicine.”

Almost like an AI chatbot whose script doesn’t compute what it’s being fed, Heilemann could only muster a robotic “nonresponsive… nonresponsive” response to Brand’s (dead-on) allegations.

It’s all worth a thorough viewing if you have the time. Aside from the laughs, the video also provides a glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe, the left has gone far too much to the left.

Because that’s really the only explanation for why traditional liberals like Russell Brand are coming off as sounding positively conservative these days.

