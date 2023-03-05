Parler Share
Commentary

Russell Brand Causes MSNBC Host's Live Meltdown After Calling Out Network's 'Disingenuous' Critiques of Fox News

 By Bryan Chai  March 5, 2023 at 10:48am
Parler Share

Hollywood actor Russell Brand is unquestionably, unequivocally, without a doubt not a conservative, at least not in any traditional definition of the word.

The far left, with its utter lack of sensibilities, is trying its absolute hardest to turn Brand into one, however.

The outspoken British comedian and actor once again showed an astounding resistance to leftist propaganda and hogwash on Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO, and in the process, completely set off an establishment media shill.

Brand still isn’t a conservative, but credit should be given where it’s due in this instance.

To wit, the occasionally lucid Maher was hosting quite the eclectic panel on his eponymous show, which included Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Brand, and MSNBC pundit John Heilemann.

Trending:
Ambushed Homeowner Finds Pistol in His Face, But the Tables Quickly Turn When the Punks Are Outsmarted

The segment featuring Brand and Heilemann, specifically, turned out to be particularly eye-opening.

The entire segment began ominously enough for Heilemann when Maher and Brand began joking about the suppression of “dissent” — particularly when it came to challenging any hypothesis about the origins of COVID-19.

WARNING: The following video clip contains language the viewer may find offensive


The conversation really did cover a wide range of topics, including a scathing monologue from Brand regarding Big Pharma and Big War.

WARNING: The following video clip contains language the viewer may find offensive

Brand, after rattling off a laundry list of all the ways in which Big Pharma profited during the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually distilled his thoughts into one withering criticism:

“If you have an economic system in which pharmaceutical companies benefit hugely from medical emergencies, where a military-industrial complex benefits from war, and energy companies benefit from energy crises, you are going to generate states of perpetual crisis.”

Related:
Shaq Triggers Co-Hosts by Backing Deion Sanders' Pro-Family Values Recruiting Strategy: 'He's Spitting the Truth'

Unfortunately for Heilemann, Brand saved his most biting remarks for the former’s employer, MSNBC.

WARNING: The following video clip contains language the viewer may find offensive


Even Brand, who again, simply is not a conservative, has been so appalled by the utter hypocrisy of networks like MSNBC and CNN lambasting Fox News for propaganda, when they themselves are beyond hyperpartisan.

“It’s disingenuous to claim that the biases that are exhibited on Fox News are any different than the biases exhibited on MSNBC,” Brand said. “It’s difficult to suggest that these corporations operate as anything other than mouthpieces for their affiliate owners, in Black Rock and Vanguard.”

Do you agree with Russell Brand?

An indignant, and visibly stunned, Heilemann stammered out a response, challenging Brand to produce one example of MSNBC willingly misleading its viewers.

Brand was only too happy to oblige.

“Do you want an example? Do you want an example?” Brand began. “The ludicrous, outrageous criticisms of Joe Rogan around Ivermectin, deliberately referring to it as a horse medicine when they know it’s an effective medicine.”

Almost like an AI chatbot whose script doesn’t compute what it’s being fed, Heilemann could only muster a robotic “nonresponsive… nonresponsive” response to Brand’s (dead-on) allegations.

It’s all worth a thorough viewing if you have the time. Aside from the laughs, the video also provides a glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe, the left has gone far too much to the left.

Because that’s really the only explanation for why traditional liberals like Russell Brand are coming off as sounding positively conservative these days.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Deion Sanders Refuses to Stop Praying and Calling on Jesus Even as Atheist Group Wages War on Him
Shaq Triggers Co-Hosts by Backing Deion Sanders' Pro-Family Values Recruiting Strategy: 'He's Spitting the Truth'
Trump Gives Himself New Name at CPAC That Rivals George Patton's 'Old Blood and Guts'
2 Suspected Illegal Aliens Killed a Bald Eagle to Cook for Dinner, Now the Community Is in 'Uproar': Sheriff
University Warns Against Viral Drinking Trend After 28 Ambulances Are Called to Off-Campus 'Blowout'
See more...

Conversation