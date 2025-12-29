Russia Alleges Game-Changing Ukrainian Attack on Putin Residence

President Donald Trump isn’t going to be thrilled about this — regardless of whether or not it’s true.

As the commander-in-chief toils away to bring a peace deal in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, an explosive allegation from the Russians could threaten to derail whatever progress Trump has made on this issue.

According to CBS News, Russia’s top diplomat came out Monday with some damning accusations.

Sergey Lavrov, the country’s foreign minister, claimed that Ukraine had launched an attack on one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residences.

Concerningly, this finger-pointing came mere hours after Trump had touted progress being made on a ceasefire deal — as Lavrov promised some sort of retaliation.

Lavrov claimed that Ukraine had sent dozens of drones aimed at Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region, located hundreds of miles from Moscow near Russia’s western borders with Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Of note, it appears Russian forces intercepted 91 of the drones, and the attacks reportedly caused no casualties and inflicted no damage.

Despite the lack of damage caused, Lavrov claimed that these developments would change Moscow’s negotiating positions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was swift to respond to these allegations.

Branding them “lies,” Zelensky asserted that not only did Ukraine not attempt such an attack, but that these were all an attempt by Russian authorities to undermine the peace talks being headed by the Trump administration.

It’s clear one of these sides is not being truthful, and that’s bad news for Trump, who’s made it clear that he wants to end this bloody and draining Ukraine-Russia conflict as soon as possible.

Trump spent this past Sunday meeting with Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Zelenskyy took to X before that Mar-a-Lago meeting, noting, “We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level — with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine!”

Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the American side. We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 26, 2025

Does “Glory to Ukraine” now involve a drone attack on one of Putin’s residences?

Lavrov certainly seems to think so.

Putin apparently had a friendly conversation with Trump the same day these attacks allegedly happened.

According to the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Putin and Trump had a “positive” discussion about Ukraine:

President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 29, 2025

“President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine,” Leavitt posted early Monday.

