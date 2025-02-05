Russia Beside Itself After Trump Resurrects Reagan's Star Wars, Only This Time with Teeth

The thought of an American Iron Dome to protect it from missile attacks has led Russia to launch a fusillade of fulminations that equates protecting the USA with harming Russia.

An executive order issued by President Donald Trump hearkens to former President Ronald Reagan’s so-called “Star Wars” plan to protect America from incoming missiles. It brought about a dose of Cold War-era rhetoric from Russia.

“It (the plan) directly envisages a significant strengthening of the American nuclear arsenal and means for conducting combat operations in space, including the development and deployment of space-based interception systems,” Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova said, according to Reuters.

“We consider this as another confirmation of the U.S. focus on turning space into an arena of armed confrontation … and the deployment of weapons there,” she said.

Zakharova said, protecting Americans impacts “Russian and Chinese strategic deterrence capabilities,” according to Newsweek.

Grigory Mashkov, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special ambassador, lobbed some hefty threats after the order about an American Iron Dome was published.

“It is not ruled out that in the current conditions of confrontation with the West, with its policy of inflicting strategic damage on Russia, we may face the need for moving away from restrictions on nuclear and missile arsenals in favor of their quantitative and qualitative increase,” Mashkov said.

The executive order emphasized that Trump’s plan is designed to defend, not attack.

Is there any evidence to suggest Trump is controlled by Putin and Russia? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (3 Votes) No: 99% (367 Votes)

“President Ronald Reagan endeavored to build an effective defense against nuclear attacks, and while this program resulted in many technological advances, it was canceled before its goal could be realized,” the order said.

“And since the United States withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 and initiated development of limited homeland missile defense, official United States homeland missile defense policy has remained only to stay ahead of rogue-nation threats and accidental or unauthorized missile launches,” the order continued.

“Over the past 40 years, rather than lessening, the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has become more intense and complex with the development by peer and near-peer adversaries of next-generation delivery systems and their own homeland integrated air and missile defense capabilities.”

The order called for a plan that can be included in the 2026 federal budget, which takes effect in October.

The order also called for an “updated assessment of the strategic missile threat to the Homeland” and a “prioritized set of locations to progressively defend against a countervalue attack by nuclear adversaries.”

A fact sheet issued by the White House said the order “accelerates the development and deployment of Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor Layers, proliferated space-based interceptors, a Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, capabilities to defeat salvoes prior to launch, non-kinetic missile defense capabilities, and underlayer and terminal-phase intercept capabilities.”

Trump has called for Russia to stop its war on Ukraine or face hard consequences.

“I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin — and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX,” Trump wrote last month on Truth Social.

“We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE,” Trump wrote.

“If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way — and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL.’ NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.