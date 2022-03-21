Share
Russia Deploys Weapon That Can Melt Internal Organs and Flash Burn Anything Within 300 Yards

 By Jack Davis  March 21, 2022 at 8:27am
As Russia labors to destroy Ukrainians’ will to fight as well as that nation’s cities, it is turning to weapons that have been labeled as “potentially a war crime.”

New videos have emerged that indicate Russia is using thermobaric rockets fired from a weapon known as the TOS-1A Solntsepek in its effort to break through Ukrainian resistance, according to the U.K.’s Mirror.

The outlet said it was uncertain whether the footage of the weapon, which can melt human organs, was taken in Ukraine or was being used for propaganda purposes.

“The TOS-1A Solntsepek was used against Ukrainian nationalists by the people’s militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic with the support of the Russian army during a special operation in Ukraine,” Russia’s Ministry of Defense said earlier this month.

When the issue of thermobaric or vacuum weapons was raised during a Feb. 28 news briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the use of them was “potentially a war crime.”

Thermobaric missiles explode at a far greater temperature than most weapons and cause more sustained and lethal explosions. The heat they produce can cause flash burns and massive damage to internal organs.

In an article last year headlined “Thermobaric Weapons: The Horrific Way Russia Could ‘Melt’ an Army in a War,” military expert Sebastian Roblin wrote that a “TOS-1 rocket barrage will wipe out everything within the two-hundred-by-three-hundred-meter blast zone.”

“This is problematic when the weapon is employed against targets amid an urban civilian population,” Roblin said.

“It’s a particularly nasty weapon,” John Tierney, executive director at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, said, according to ABC News.

“It’s a terrible way to die,” he said. “It has a really broad effect and is probably most useful against hardened facilities.”

Related:
Russian Soldier Admits Putin's Invasion Has Become a 'Circus' in Intercepted Call

In the more than three weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, almost 900 Ukrainian civilians have been reported killed, according to NBC News. Overall, the casualty toll among civilians killed and wounded has topped 2,000.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the United Nations Human Rights Office said in a report on Saturday.

The southern city of Mariupol is among the hardest hit, according to The New York Times.

On Thursday, Russia targeted a theater where an estimated 1,300 people were taking refuge.

On Sunday, it struck a school where 400 people were taking shelter.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
