Russia Hoax Fallout: How Democrats Destroyed Trust, Divided the Nation

As a constant of human behavior, one truism stands above all others. And that is, the best evidence of what a person or an obsessively like-minded group will do is relevant past behavior.

So if a person or organization has a history of honesty, impartiality, and morality, those behaviors, as attitudinal DNA, are very likely to continue. Likewise, past behaviors of deceit, bias, and deception predict a strong likelihood that those actions will persist.

That said, in reviewing the undeniable record of dishonest statements of Democrat officeholders and fraudulent reportage by their media allies since Trump first ran for president in 2016, it is hard to imagine any objective person continuing to reflexively believe their often-fraudulent version of world and national affairs.

The list of Democrat lies, exaggerations, and half-truths grows daily and started with their crown jewel of fabrications that Trump, as a Russian agent, colluded with the Kremlin.

Lasting for more than three years, that invention undermined his first term and sowed protracted contempt for him and his supporters. And now that deeply ingrained animus has continued to divide our nation, rendering well-reasoned political discourse all but impossible.

But that fiction consuming most of Trump’s first term was only the beginning of a broader campaign of politically inspired duplicity ending with claims that material on Hunter Biden’s laptop was “disinformation.”

But ironically, the only “disinformation” was progressive claims that its evidence implicating presidential candidate Joe Biden in a family-wide influence peddling scheme was a “Russian plant.”

This was alleged by Biden himself, even though the politicized FBI knew the laptop was authentic as early as November of 2019, a full year before the presidential election.

Moreover, after the razor-thin electoral result in 2020, after it was finally admitted that the laptop was authentic, up to 17 percent of “too little, too late”

Biden supporters claimed they would have changed their vote had they known that the laptop was genuine, and 79 percent of voters asserted that truthful media coverage before the election would have changed its outcome.

Yet after the election and despite the laptop revelations, Democrats and the mainstream media continued to insist that there was “no evidence” of Biden family corruption extending back to when Biden was vice president under Barack Obama.

This was so even though only the most fervent true believers could overlook that the Biden family enriched itself by at least $20 million paid to Hunter, an admitted crack addict, when, lacking prior experience, he was hired by a Ukrainian gas company he was totally unqualified for.

But that’s not all. Also overlooked, that windfall among others, was then funneled through at least 20 shell companies to members of the Biden family, clearly to conceal its origin and intended recipients.

But questions concerning such questionable activities were neither asked nor answered by Democrat lawmakers and the legacy media.

And that was true even after Biden, on his last day in office, pardoned five members of his immediate family for all federal crimes dating back to 2014. Of course, this included pardoning his son after repeatedly claiming he would not do so.

More recently, despite unmistakable evidence that Joe Biden’s mental acuity was failing, with Despite numerous revelations, including those from the infamous Hunter Biden laptop, Democrats and the mainstream media continued to insist that there was “no evidence” of Biden family corruption extending many years back. At the same time, they persisted in promoting false assertions that President Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to gain the presidency. videos of him stumbling about, looking confused, and lacking coherence in thought or action, any media evidence of such inabilities was labeled as “cheap fakes.” And it wasn’t until Mr. Autopen’s intellectual decline was on full display during his presidential debate with Trump that such an absurd alibi was heard no more.

Of course, the progressive litany of lies during Biden’s presidency would be comical if it weren’t so sad. An incomplete list of such irrefutable falsehoods would include that the Afghanistan withdrawal was an “extraordinary success,” that with inflation higher than in 40 years, “Bidenomics is working,” and perhaps the biggest whopper of them all, that after undoing nearly 90 successful Trump-era border policies, Biden claimed “I’ve done all I can do” to secure the border.

So, with the above list of inarguable cons, how is it possible that Democrats reflexively continue to accept such manifestly ridiculous assertions that Trump will destroy democracy, that he is “America’s Hitler,” or, as Oprah Winfrey asserted, his election would threaten people’s right to vote?

After all, if an acquaintance, a friend, or even a relative continually falsifies the truth, who but a fool would continue to accept their assertions at face value?

Is it because Trump Derangement Syndrome is really a pathological condition? Is it because blind faith acceptance of repeatedly expressed lies is a historically bad case of confirmation bias? Or could it be that liberals don’t recognize the aforementioned bedrock principle of human nature that the best evidence of future behavior is past conduct?

Instead, perhaps progressive promotion of their political misrepresentations without question can be explained by an equally elemental reason.

That is, consumed by hatred since Hillary Clinton suggested that Trump and many of his supporters fit into a “basket of deplorables,” Democrat “truth” has mattered less than Republican defeat.

But when such lesser evil loathing provokes widespread political dishonesty, perhaps when choosing future candidates for that contemptible basket, progressives should no longer look to their political right, but rather directly into the mirror.

