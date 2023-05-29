Share
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham

 By Ailan Evans  May 29, 2023 at 7:11am
Russia issued an arrest warrant for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Monday, following comments he made about the war in Ukraine.

The warrant was issued by Russia’s Interior Ministry with an additional announcement that a criminal investigation had been opened into Graham, according to Politico.

It comes after the senator’s recent trip to Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and made remarks that allegedly caused outrage in Russia.

Graham said that “the Russians are dying” and claimed U.S. military aid to Ukraine was “the best money we’ve ever spent,” per an edited video of his remarks with Zelenskyy circulating on social media, according to Reuters.

The edited video, which suggests that Graham was pleased with Russian soldiers dying, sparked criticism from Russian government officials as well as the criminal proceedings.

“I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor,” Graham said on Twitter.

Is Graham right that funding Ukraine is the “best money” the U.S. has ever spent?

“To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy,” he said.

“I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory,” the senator said.

“It’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators,” said  Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, according to The Washington Post.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, opened a criminal probe into Graham’s remarks on Monday.

It is highly unlikely that Russia will be able to act on its arrest warrant. The U.S. and Russia have no extradition treaty, and international police cooperation between Russia and Western nations has largely ceased since the war in Ukraine began.

Graham’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

