Russia Launches Powerful Doomsday Submarine

Russia launched a new Belgorod submarine designed to carry nuclear drones capable of creating devastating tidal waves.

The submarine, known as Special Project 09852, is a nuclear-powered special purpose and research submarine, Russian News Agency TASS reported Tuesday.

The Russian navy said the submarine is designed to carry “Poseidon” drones.

It will be used starting in 2020, according to TASS.

“The main feature photographed which raises questions is a bulge on the lower hull,” H.I. Sutton, a defense analyst, wrote in a blog post.

“This may relate to retractable steerable thrusters for precise position holding.”

First image analysis of #Russia super-submarine Belgorod, from limited photos available. Main feature of interest is a bulge visible on the lower hull (E on photo below). https://t.co/lxUhrZ74JW pic.twitter.com/TjbcUPfts8 — H I Sutton (@CovertShores) April 24, 2019

Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation and the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk originally said the Belgorod was intended for research submarine in ocean explorations, search and rescue operations, underwater installations and monitoring of underwater routes.

However, a Russian news outlet reported in 2017 that the Belgorod had new lengthened chambers designed to hold the Poisedon drones.

That makes it the largest submarine in the Russian Navy according to TASS.

Russia launches its special purpose deep diving and second nuclear strike submarine at the Severodvinsk shipyards today. A very special ship. https://t.co/BiloWh818p — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) April 23, 2019

“Russia launches its special purpose deep diving and second nuclear strike submarine at the Severodvinsk shipyards today,” European Council on Foreign Relations Co-Chair Carl Bildt tweeted. “A very special ship.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed the Poseidon drones in a state of the nation address in March 2018, according to Business Insider. The drones are nuclear torpedoes with ranges up to 100 megatons and speeds of 125 mph.

Those could send catastrophic waves of radiation throughout the ocean and onto continents for decades, according to Business Insider. Putin reportedly said in statements in 2018 that the drones would render U.S. defense systems useless, according to Fox News. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

