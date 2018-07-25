SECTIONS
World News
Print

Russia Moves In, Arrests 2 Suspected NATO Spies

By Allison Kofol
July 25, 2018 at 2:22pm
Print

Russian authorities have arrested two people suspected of sharing secrets about Moscow’s hypersonic missiles to one of the NATO countries, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

Viktor Kudryavtsev, a 74-year-old researcher at a rocket and spacecraft design plant, was arrested on July 19 by Russia’s Federal Security Service, according to Russian news reports.

“Viktor Kudryavtsev, an employee of the Central Scientific Research Institute of Oil and Gas, is actually arrested, and investigative actions are being carried out with him,” Vladimir Ustimenko, the head of the Roskomos press service, said to Russian news agency Itar-Tass.

Ustimenko did not name the country that Kudryavtsev is suspected of giving the information to, nor did he specify what parts of the missile program were leaked.

“V.V. was actively involved in international cooperation during the 1990s and 2000s in the framework of international projects and agreements,” said Yaroslav Kudryavtsev, Viktor’s son. “He traveled on work trips to Brazil, India, China, European countries and participated in conferences on aerodynamics. He has co-authored publications with international scientists.”

TRENDING: Democrats Begin To Threaten Trump over National Monuments

“According to my father, he had a low level of access to secret files, because his daughter lives permanently abroad,” the son said.

Ustimenko also said Rosocomos analytics director Dmitry Payson is being held as a witness for the investigation but is not under suspicion.

A second person was also reportedly arrested for treason as part of the investigation, according to The Beacon.

As reported by RIA Novosti, Roskosmos has no information about an arrest of a second employee.

Do you think Russia should posses ICBM technologies?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Federal Security Service first raided the offices in the state space research centers due to suspicions that sensitive information had been leaked to a NATO-allied nation, Newsweek reported.

The leak included information about a classified hypersonic technology project under development for the space agency Roscosmos by their development center, TsNIIMash.

Undersecretary of defense for research and engineering Michael Griffin explained that the main concern is that they have a “very quick response, high speed, highly maneuverability, difficult to find and track and kill.”

Griffin also explained that the development of hypersonic missiles is now a high priority for the Pentagon since it was discovered that China and Russia were developing them.

These weapons are launched on top of ballistic missiles and “travel at speeds of Mach 5 or greater, or more than 3,836 miles per hour.” They are able to move along the edge of the atmosphere and reach their target in a matter of minutes.

RELATED: Red Line Drawn: US Will Never Recognize Russian-Ruled Crimea

The United States currently has no defense against these weapons.

The FSB is investigating around a dozen people from TsNIIMash for their cooperation with Western intelligence agencies, according to Kommersant.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: China, nuclear weapons, Russia

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Closed circuit TV footage showing the men.

Four Men Arrested After Horrific Acid Attack on 3-Year-Old

Randy DeSoto

Melania TrumpLuca Bruno - WPA Pool/Getty

Melania’s Spokeswoman Calls Out CNN Reporter Trying to Get a Quote

The Western Journal

Stormy’s Husband Files for Divorce, Seeks Custody of 7-Year-Old

Jack Davis

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Russia Releases Video of New Underwater ‘Doomsday Machine’

Randy DeSoto

Trump Grants Vet's WishFox News Insider/YouTube

Trump Invites World War II Vet to Stage and Immediately Grants His Cherished Wish

Jack Davis

Julian Assange in a Fox News interviewFox News screenshot

WikiLeaks Kingpin Assange To Be Surrendered to British Authorities

The Western Journal

FILE - In a Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, speaks with reporters following a day of questions from the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump claimed Sunday, July 22, 2018, that newly released documents relating to the wiretapping of his onetime campaign adviser Carter Page "confirm with little doubt" that intelligence agencies misled the courts that approved the warrant. But lawmakers from both parties say the documents don't show wrongdoing.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

After Doc Drop, Trump Announces DOJ and FBI ‘Misled the Courts’

Chris Agee

A fighter jet flies over rebel-held areas of the city of SaidaMOHAMAD ABAZEED/AFP/Getty Images

Report: Israel Shoots Down Syrian Fighter Jet After Entering Airspace

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.