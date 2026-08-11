Russia Releases American Military Veteran Who Was Taken Prisoner During Biden Administration

A former Marine who had been in a Russian prison since 2022 is coming home.

Robert ‌Gilman, 32, was released Tuesday due to severe concerns about his health, according to Reuters.

He was reportedly on a State Department plane heading to Dulles Airport.

“All things considered, he seems to be in ​good shape,” the official said.

Today, after more than four years of detention in Russia, Robert Gilman is on his way home to be reunited with his family. Mr. Gilman joins over 100 Americans whom President Trump has freed during his second term in office. We thank Russia for working with Special Envoy Steve… pic.twitter.com/tw9zDX6IMu — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 11, 2026

Global Reach, an advocacy group representing Gilman’s family, had previously said Gilman was moved from his prison to the psychiatric ward in a civilian hospital in a condition he called a “dissociative stupor,” according to NewsNation.

“On June 30, Robert was moved from his prison hospital to a civilian hospital in Voronezh,” Global Reach said in a statement.

“Reports received from hospital officials conveyed Robert’s status as dire and life-threatening. This spurred the U.S. government into action that [culminated] in a unilateral humanitarian release of Robert by the Russian authorities, for which we are grateful,” the statement said.

Eric Lebson, Chief Strategy Officer for Global Reach, said it’s “too early to know Robert’s long-term medical prognosis.”

The U.S. official who spoke to Reuters said Gilman was walking and talking. Gilman’s mother, Nina, was on board the flight home.

BREAKING: Marine veteran Robert Gilman freed by Russia, where US says he was wrongfully detained for 1,666 days pic.twitter.com/mQVI2sotgs — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 11, 2026

Gilman served in the Marines from August 2019 until August 2020.

He was on a Russian train in 2022 when he was arrested, allegedly for assaulting a police officer while he was drunk.

Gilman’s father disputed the Russian version of events.

Last week, Russian officials indicated Gilman could be released, leading to negotiations over the weekend to make it happen.

The U.S. did not give Russia anything in return.

“It’s a goodwill gesture,” one official said.

Gilman was among the Americans left in Russian prisons when the Biden administration engineered a prisoner swap to free WNBA star Brittney Griner in December 2022 after she was convicted on drug charges, as noted by NPR.

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