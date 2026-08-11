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Russia Releases American Military Veteran Who Was Taken Prisoner During Biden Administration

 By Jack Davis  August 11, 2026 at 11:11am
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A former Marine who had been in a Russian prison since 2022 is coming home.

Robert ‌Gilman, 32, was released Tuesday due to severe concerns about his health, according to Reuters.

He was reportedly on a State Department plane heading to Dulles Airport.

“All things considered, he seems to be in ​good shape,” the official said.

Global Reach, an advocacy group representing Gilman’s family, had previously said Gilman was moved from his prison to the psychiatric ward in a civilian hospital in a condition he called a  “dissociative stupor,” according to NewsNation.

“On June 30, Robert was moved from his prison hospital to a civilian hospital in Voronezh,” Global Reach said in a statement.

“Reports received from hospital officials conveyed Robert’s status as dire and life-threatening. This spurred the U.S. government into action that [culminated] in a unilateral humanitarian release of Robert by the Russian authorities, for which we are grateful,” the statement said.

Eric Lebson, Chief Strategy Officer for Global Reach, said it’s “too early to know Robert’s long-term medical prognosis.”

The U.S. official who spoke to Reuters said Gilman was walking and talking. Gilman’s mother, Nina, was on board the flight home.

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Gilman served in the Marines from August 2019 until August 2020.

He was on a Russian train in 2022 when he was arrested, allegedly for assaulting a police officer while he was drunk.

Gilman’s father disputed the Russian version of events.

Last week, Russian officials indicated Gilman could be released, leading to negotiations over the weekend to make it happen.

The U.S. did not give Russia anything in return.

“It’s a goodwill gesture,” one official said.

Gilman was among the Americans left in Russian prisons when the Biden administration engineered a prisoner swap to free WNBA star Brittney Griner in December 2022 after she was convicted on drug charges, as noted by NPR.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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