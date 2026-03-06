Russia Has Reportedly Begun Aiding Iran in Fight Against US

It doesn’t appear as if the conflict in Iran will be ending any time soon.

Just days after President Donald Trump suggested that “Operation Epic Fury” — a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation that has taken out Iranian leadership — could last for at least another month, new reports are suggesting that this conflict could be even more drawn out.

According to a blistering report from The Washington Post, one of America’s oldest rivals is apparently helping Iran amid this siege.

Citing three unnamed officials, The Washington Post reported that Russia has been aiding Iranian forces by providing targeting information to hit American forces in the Middle East.

The outlet reported that since “the war began Saturday, Russia has passed Iran the locations of U.S. military assets, including warships and aircraft.”

“It does seem like it’s a pretty comprehensive effort,” one of the sources told The Washington Post.

NBC News filed a similar report, citing its own sources alleging that Russia was aiding Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did confirm with NBC News that Iran was receiving aid from China and Russia, though he didn’t elaborate on what that exactly entailed.

“They are supporting us politically and otherwise,” Araghchi said.

NBC News further reported, “The intelligence assistance from Russia could help Iran locate American warships, radar or other communication systems, but there is no indication Moscow is helping direct Iranian missile or drone strikes.”

When reached for comment by The Washington Post, the Kremlin neither confirmed nor denied the report, but did call the war an “unprovoked act of armed aggression.”

With these swirling reports about indirect Russian assistance, many were looking to the White House for a reaction.

“The Iranian regime is being absolutely crushed,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement responding to these reports.

She added, “Their ballistic missile retaliation is decreasing every day, their navy is being wiped out, their production capacity is being demolished, and proxies are hardly putting up a fight.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt meanwhile responded a bit more forcefully when she was asked about these reports on Fox News.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump White House BRUSHES OFF Russia reportedly giving Iran intelligence to help target US troops Iran’s Navy is now COMBAT INEFFECTIVE! KAROLINE LEAVITT: “It does not really MATTER because President Trump and the US military are absolutely DECIMATING the rogue… pic.twitter.com/fm9kZtkmnJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2026

“Whether or not this happened, frankly, it does not really matter,” Leavitt told Fox News with respect to the Russian intelligence assistance, “because President Trump and the United States military are absolutely decimating the rogue Iranian terrorist regime.”

“We are now on day six of Operation Epic Fury. The United States military has impressingly established dominance and air superiority over the skies of Iran. We have sunk and destroyed more than 30 of their navy ships. And, of course, the goals of this operation have been laid out and very clear: completely annihilate Iran’s navy which, again, we are well on our way to doing.

“Their navy has now been deemed combat ineffective.”

