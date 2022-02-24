Share
News

Russia Seizes Kyiv Airport in Stunning Airborne Operation; Ukraine Counterattacks

 By Richard Moorhead  February 24, 2022 at 12:00pm
Share

Russian special forces troops have seized control of the primary international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

The Antonov International Airport fell under Russian control early on Thursday.

The site is roughly 15 miles from Ukraine’s capital, with many observers of the war shocked that the Russian military had secured the immensely strategic location hundreds of miles from eastern Ukraine.

CNN’s Michael Chance filmed the Russian troops securing a perimeter around the site on Thursday. Chance indicated that the commander of the airborne unit had permitted him to document their presence at the airport.

Trending:
Russia Threatens Military 'Consequences' for 2 More Countries

Chance revealed that the Russian troops had engaged in a firefight at the scene with Ukrainian forces before he filmed them.

Do you stand with Ukraine?

Purported video of the attack on the airport showed Mi-8 helicopters rushing the site, with a massive billow of smoke rising from the strategic location.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has reportedly confirmed that the country’s military was fighting for control of the Antonov Airport and was forced to shell the location in the battle.

If they keep the airport, the Russian military could use the facility to funnel in a significant number of troops deep into western Ukraine.

Related:
Putin Readies the Nukes, Russian Nuclear Forces Now on Combat Alert

Unconfirmed reports of the Ukrainian forces retaking the airport followed the seizure.

The British government has warned that Russian forces are moving in the direction of Kyiv.

Sources on the ground have indicated that the Ukrainian military is resisting the invasion, destroying Russian vehicles, inflicting casualties and taking prisoners.

The situation is rapidly developing, and The Western Journal is monitoring closely for further updates.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Watch: Pro-Ukraine Protesters Swarm Russian Ambassador's Car in Ireland
Duped: Biden WH Pled with China to Stop Russia, Then China Gave Biden's Own Intel Straight to Putin
Russia Threatens Military 'Consequences' for 2 More Countries
Verdict Announced in George Floyd Civil Rights Case Against 3 Former Officers
'Pretty Sure I'm Going to Die:' Ukraine Soldier Gives Harrowing Update on Conflict
See more...

Conversation