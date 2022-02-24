Russian special forces troops have seized control of the primary international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

The Antonov International Airport fell under Russian control early on Thursday.

The site is roughly 15 miles from Ukraine’s capital, with many observers of the war shocked that the Russian military had secured the immensely strategic location hundreds of miles from eastern Ukraine.

CNN’s Michael Chance filmed the Russian troops securing a perimeter around the site on Thursday. Chance indicated that the commander of the airborne unit had permitted him to document their presence at the airport.

Breaking: @mchancecnn with Russian forces at the Antonov airport about 15 miles outside of Kyiv. “These troops you can see over here, they are Russian airborne forces. They have taken this airport” pic.twitter.com/SnvmwQ1GeA — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 24, 2022

Chance revealed that the Russian troops had engaged in a firefight at the scene with Ukrainian forces before he filmed them.

Confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. A large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters on Antonov International Airport in Hostomel. Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; it’s just 15 minutes west of the capital ring road. pic.twitter.com/JhlyVktVRC — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

Purported video of the attack on the airport showed Mi-8 helicopters rushing the site, with a massive billow of smoke rising from the strategic location.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has reportedly confirmed that the country’s military was fighting for control of the Antonov Airport and was forced to shell the location in the battle.

Ukraine Interior Ministry: Nat’l Guard fighting for Hostomel airport. In the course of actions they shot down 3 Russian helicopters of 34 that crossed the border. Russian forces use assault aircraft: helicopters and jet fighters. We were forced to fire artillery on the airport. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

If they keep the airport, the Russian military could use the facility to funnel in a significant number of troops deep into western Ukraine.

Unconfirmed reports of the Ukrainian forces retaking the airport followed the seizure.

Ukraine’s rapid response brigade of the National Guard say they’ve fought back the enemy at Antonov Airport near Kyiv – where Russian paratroopers have landed. They’ve launched an artillery strike on the airfield.

Casualties yet to be confirmed. — James Waterhouse (@JamWaterhouse) February 24, 2022

The British government has warned that Russian forces are moving in the direction of Kyiv.

Sources on the ground have indicated that the Ukrainian military is resisting the invasion, destroying Russian vehicles, inflicting casualties and taking prisoners.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny: “Ukrainian military have taken prisoners: two Russian soldiers of unit 91701 of Yampol motorised infantry regiment. @GeneralStaffUA #RussiaInvadedUkraine #StopRussianAggression pic.twitter.com/7dC4Ylf1m8 — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) February 24, 2022

The situation is rapidly developing, and The Western Journal is monitoring closely for further updates.

