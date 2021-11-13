Share
News

Russia Sending Paratroopers to Belarus Region Amid Speculation of Invasion of Ukraine

 By Jack Davis  November 13, 2021 at 9:42am
Share

As the border between Belarus and Poland becomes a flashpoint over illegal immigration, Russia has sent troops to the region, sparking concerns that Ukraine could be the ultimate target of the troops.

Belarus has been accused of serving as a gateway for illegal immigrants to enter Europe, with thousands of them entering the country and making their way to the Polish border with the apparent support of the government of Belarus, according to The New York Times.

Poland has beefed up its military presence as it keeps the illegal immigrants at bay.

Trending:
LeBron James Attacks Rittenhouse for Crying, It Immediately Backfires: 'You Cried Because You Got a Cramp'

On Thursday, Belarus accused Poland of an “unprecedented” military buildup, saying that migration control did not warrant 15,000 troops supported by tanks, air defense equipment and other weapons, according to the New York Post.

That was followed on Friday by Russian paratroopers being sent to the area where tensions are the thickest, after patrols by two of Russia’s bombers that are capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO “strongly condemns the continued instrumentalisation of irregular migration artificially created by Belarus as part of hybrid actions targeted against Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia for political purposes,” according to the Post.

“These callous actions endanger the lives of vulnerable people,” added Stoltenberg, who vowed that NATO would “remain vigilant against the risk of further escalation and provocation by Belarus at its borders with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, and will continue to monitor the implications for the security of the Alliance.”

Is Joe Biden too weak to stop Russia?

“NATO Allies call on Belarus to cease these actions, to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to abide by international law,” he said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a strong ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is feuding with the European Union because it placed sanctions against Belarus after Lukashenko cracked down on dissidents.

Amid the tensions, American officials fear that Russia could be setting the stage to invade Ukraine, according to multiple reports.

Related:
Arizona Community Celebrates Veterans Day with Breathtaking Ceremony

Ukraine borders Russia, Belarus and Poland.

A Bloomberg report quoted a White House official it did not name as saying that conditions appeared to be similar to the 2014 invasion of Crimea by Russia.

Russia says it has no aggressive intentions.

“We have repeatedly said that the movement of our armed forces on our territory should not be a cause for concern,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the New York Post. “Russia does not pose a threat to anyone.”

Russia said the paratroopers are in the region as part of training exercises. The Post identified those as “practice targeting enemy scouts and illegal armed formations, among other tasks.”

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have been hostile since 2014.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was “discussing our concerns about the Russian military activities and their harsh rhetoric toward Ukraine.”

“As we’ve made clear in the past … escalatory or aggressive actions by Russia would be a great concern to the United States,” she said, adding that the Biden administration will support Ukraine and oppose Russian aggression.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Second Court Ruling Affirms Halt on Biden Vaccine Mandate, Calls It 'Staggeringly Overbroad'
Russia Sending Paratroopers to Belarus Region Amid Speculation of Invasion of Ukraine
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Allegedly Caught Kissing Married Woman: Report
School Official Gathered Intel on Anti-CRT Parents Including Background Checks and Pics of Their Kids: Report
5 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, During Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally on Golden Gate Bridge
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.