The Ukrainian military announced they had destroyed a large Russian landing ship called the Orsk early Thursday. The ship had arrived in the occupied port city of Berdyansk, Ukraine, on Monday. Berdyansk sits on the northern shore of the Sea of Azov, southwest of the battered city of Mariupol and northeast of the Crimean peninsula.

According to the BBC, the Ukrainian navy posted video of the explosion and the subsequent fire on the ship at 7 a.m. local time. The report said the fire appeared to have spread to nearby vessels, “as well as an ammunition depot and a fuel terminal in the port.” In one of the videos, the other ships are seen moving away from the Orsk “at speed.”

The BBC reported that the cause of “the explosion and fire … are unclear.” Due to the abundance of propaganda coming from both sides over the past four weeks, journalists wait until they have confirmed their facts before making any definitive statements.

The Orsk arrived in Berdyansk on Monday to much fanfare. Russian army TV called it an “epic event,” according to the BBC.

In the video below, Russians are seen unloading armored personnel carriers from the warship.

Video of the Black Sea Fleet’s Orsk Project 1171 large landing ship offloading BTR-82A vehicles in Berdyansk. https://t.co/G2RaJM1DaL pic.twitter.com/S21wCfcIbO — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 21, 2022

The Orsk isn’t OK: “Zvezda, the Russian army TV channel, covered the arrival of Orsk in Berdyansk on Monday, saying that the ship is capable of carrying 20 tanks…” It is on fire now: https://t.co/3W9LLbPNP7 Imagine if @JoeBiden had sent #Ukraine anti-ship missiles months ago? — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) March 24, 2022

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Russians took Berdyansk during the first week of the war, and they have used it as a logistics hub for men and supplies.

In the video below, a Russian propagandist is hard at work. He tells viewers that the Ukrainians abandoned the port without a fight, “leaving its facilities entirely in tact. The Azov Sea … is now under Russian control.”

“The point of this ship is to transport troops and heavy equipment. It can fit as many as 20 tanks or 40 armored personnel carriers along with hundreds upon hundreds of troops,” he explained.

He also wants viewers to know that their mission is also humanitarian. “After what Ukrainian nationalists have put them through, they [the Ukrainian people] need the help.” Listen to the rest if you dare.

A few days ago the Russian state propaganda was loudly trumpeting the arrival of the “Orsk” – I’m interested to see how they attempt to rationalise this loss…pic.twitter.com/HADZ1lOpIj — Jimmy (@JimmySecUK) March 24, 2022

Russian state TV reporter Murad Gazdiev said early this week that the Ukrainians had tried to hit the Orsk numerous times, but the Russians had intercepted each missile.

Looks like they finally hit their target.

