Path 27
News

Russian Submarine Stalks Aircraft Carrier in the Mediterranean, Sub Hunters Deployed

Jack Davis July 11, 2021 at 11:24am
Path 27

British forces recently played a cat-and-mouse game with a Russian submarine that was stalking a British aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, according to a new report.

The report in The Telegraph said that the incident took place on June 27, only four days after Russia claimed it fired warning shots at a British destroyer in the Black Sea.

The report did not say how British forces were aware that a submarine was shadowing the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and its Carrier Strike Group.

It also added that once British forces learned they were being stealthily monitored, Merlin helicopters were launched in the incident, which took place in the eastern Mediterranean.

The choppers dropped what are called sonobuoys, designed to listen underwater to find the distinctive sounds of a submarine, The Telegraph reported.

Trending:
Bodycam Shows Hellish Scene at Block Party Shootout, Over 300 Caught in the Carnage as Overwhelmed Police Make a Desperate Radio Call

Ryan Ramsey, a former Royal Navy submarine commander, said, “Submarines aim not to be detected — it stops you from completing your tasks,” according to The Telegraph.

“Evasion in a submarine is really difficult when you’re going up against something as capable as Merlin helicopters. The UK has always been really effective at anti-submarine warfare using ships, submarines and aviation.”

Is Russia getting ready for a war?

British officials were sparse in their comments on the incident.

“We do not comment on operational matters of this kind, but can confirm that robust measures are in place to protect HMS Queen Elizabeth and the ships of the UK Carrier Strike Group,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement, according to The Telegraph.

The Telegraph reported that its sources indicated the submarine might have come from Russia’s Black Sea fleet. Russia also maintains a submarine base in Syria that it uses as a place to house submarines that prowl the Mediterranean.

The Telegraph said that the HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike group have gone through the Suez Canal as the first step in an eight-month deployment in the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Although Britain downplayed the June 23 incident, Russia said it not only fired warning shots but dropped bombs on a British destroyer it said entered Russian territory last month.

Related:
Biden Urging Putin to Act as Russian Hackers Continue to Paralyze America

Russian leader Vladimir Putin later swaggered that Western nations will not fight Russia because they know “full well that they can’t win in that war,” according to The Sun.

“Even if we had sunk the British destroyer near Crimea it is unlikely that the world would have been on the verge of World War III,” he said.

“Those who are doing this know that they couldn’t be the winners in this war.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Trump Speaks Out on Cuban Uprising, Urges Biden to Stand Up for Freedom
FDA to Warn of COVID Vaccine Link to Rare Nerve Disorder That Can Cause Paralysis
New Study Undermines Democrats' Favorite Gun Control Narrative
FBI Receives Major Backlash After Encouraging People to Report 'Family Members and Peers'
NYPD Recaptures Inmate After He Apparently Squeezed Through Cell Window and Down Knotted Rope
See more...

Conversation