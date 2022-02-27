In a symbolic act of anger, Russian vodka is being dumped by Americans who feel they need to do something in support of beleaguered Ukrainians.

“Russia is acting as though its 1939 and going into Europe with a full force that they have in the Ukraine,” tavern owner Bill McCormick of Bend, Oregon said, according to KPTV.

McCormick, who owns Pine Tavern, dumped every drop of Russian vodka he had, which set him back about $200.

VODKA REBELLION: Bars, liquor stores in US, Canada say no to Russia’s famous export. https://t.co/STBUJkIOpp pic.twitter.com/V0OFhkO12e — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 26, 2022

“This may be small, but every small thing makes a difference,” said Jamie Stratton, partner and wine director in Jacob Liquor Exchange of Wichita, Kansas, according to KSNW-TV.

“I guess this is our sanction. We don’t support it. There’s no reason to support it,“ he said, noting that the store dumped part of its inventory and took the rest off the shelves for now.

“If a customer requests these items, obviously we’re here to sell. That’s what we do,” Stratton said. “But I’m not going to put it on the shelves. There’s no reason for it to be here. We’re not supporting them.”

Stratton found a way to mix good business and good politics by selling Ukrainian vodka.

“This vodka, in particular, I would urge people. This is Khor vodka from the Ukraine. If you want to buy some vodka, don’t buy Russian. Buy Ukrainian,” he said.

Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said his Russian vodka ban, while promoting Ukrainian vodka, is his way of doing what he can for Ukraine, according to TribLive.

“I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do,” he said “The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.”

“I mean, it’s just a statement. It’s not gonna cause (Russian President) Vladimir (Putin) to move out of Ukraine,” Quay said, according to WOOD-TV. “But yeah, it’s a small statement on behalf of this local bar here. It’s what I can do.”

Boycott all Russian vodka. It would be far more meaningful to boycott their oil and gas — but boycotting their vodka is something we can do right now, today. RT to spread the word. Talk to your bartenders and store managers. Tweet at your grocery stores and other retailers. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 26, 2022

And it isn’t just business owners taking a stand. Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire signed an executive order on Saturday calling for the removal of all Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from stores in his state, according to WCBV.

This morning I signed an Executive Order instructing @nhliquorwine outlets to begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from our liquor and wine outlets until further notice. New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom. 🇺🇦 — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) February 26, 2022

Gov. Gregg Abbott of Texas did not sign an executive order, though he did appeal to all bar, restaurant, liquor store, and retail owners in Texas, asking them to remove their Russian products.

I’ve asked the members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves. Texas stands with Ukraine.#StandWithUkraine — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 26, 2022

As did Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Ohio’s governor Mike DeWine pulled all Russian made vodka from state run liquor stores and ordered and end to sales of the Russian Standard products. Ohio is home to about 80-thousand Ukrainian Americans. — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) February 26, 2022

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy told the province’s Liquor Control Board to have Russian booze removed from stores within 24 hours, according to a Canadian Press report in the Chronicle Journal.

“Ontario joins Canada’s allies in condemning the Russian government’s act of aggression against the Ukrainian people, and we strongly support the federal government’s efforts to sanction the Russian government,” Bethlenfalvy said in a statement.

British Columbia, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said the province is halting the importation and sale of Russian liquor.

“Our province stands with those who understand Europe’s peace following two world wars depends on respecting international law,” he said in a statement.

