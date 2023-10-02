Share
News

'Ruth Bader Biden': Bill Maher Calls for Joe to Step Down from President in First Show Back

 By Maire Clayton  October 2, 2023 at 8:10am
Share

In his first show back since the writer’s strike ended, Bill Maher stated he does not believe President Joe Biden should seek re-election and compared it to the likes of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The “Real Time” host stated Friday, “Someone has to convince President Biden that if he runs again he’s going to turn the country back over to Trump.” And “go down in history as Ruth Bader Biden.”

Ginsburg famously failed to step down while former President Barack Obama was in office, and her passing allowed former President Donald Trump to appoint GOP Justice Amy Coney Barrett in her place.

Maher continued, “Look, at some point perception becomes reality. What matters is voters think Biden’s too old.

“What matters is he’s gonna lose to Trump — who’s almost the same age, but his age just doesn’t read like Biden’s.”

Trending:
North Dakota Republican Killed in Plane Crash, Along with His Wife and 2 Kids

While Maher took a few swipes at Trump, he noted, “[Trump] looks robust, and Joe looks like his own skeletal remains.”

In an August poll, The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 77 percent of U.S. adults found Biden to be too old for a second term compared to 51 percent for Trump.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.



Maher did praise Biden for his first term, but added, “There is a term for Joe Biden, but not two.”

Should Biden step down as president?

The comedian said he has been a longtime fighter of ageism, and it should be viewed on a case-by-case basis, noting that some 45-year-olds may not be fit and there could possibly be a “spry” 90-year-old fit for the job.

Trump has previously echoed a similar sentiment.

When interviewed by commentator Megyn Kelly, Trump stated, “No, [Biden’s] not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent.

“You look at some of the great world leaders. I mean, Churchill, so many people — they were phenomenal in their 80s.

Related:
'You Were Right': Leftist Bill Maher Gives Credit to DeSantis' COVID Response, Even Audience Agrees

“But if you go back 25 years, [Biden] wasn’t the sharpest tack.”

Maher ended his roughly 6-minute segment by reiterating Biden should let someone else take the reigns if he doesn’t want to go down as “Ruth Bader Biden.”

“America is calling Joe, and it’s saying that’s not our car grandpa. We’re over here,” Maher concluded.

A Note from Our Founder:

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




'Ruth Bader Biden': Bill Maher Calls for Joe to Step Down from President in First Show Back
Trump Trades Haymakers with Chris Christie, Ex-Gov Posts Photo of Donald Duck
Video: George Santos Trolls Democrat After He Pulled Fire Alarm Before Critical Vote
DeSantis Admin Offers to Help Taylor Swift Fans After IRS Begins to Target Them
Trump Breaks Silence on Fox Foe Rupert Murdoch's Departure: 'They Pick Their Opponents'
See more...

Conversation