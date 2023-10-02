'Ruth Bader Biden': Bill Maher Calls for Joe to Step Down from President in First Show Back

In his first show back since the writer’s strike ended, Bill Maher stated he does not believe President Joe Biden should seek re-election and compared it to the likes of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The “Real Time” host stated Friday, “Someone has to convince President Biden that if he runs again he’s going to turn the country back over to Trump.” And “go down in history as Ruth Bader Biden.”

Ginsburg famously failed to step down while former President Barack Obama was in office, and her passing allowed former President Donald Trump to appoint GOP Justice Amy Coney Barrett in her place.

Maher continued, “Look, at some point perception becomes reality. What matters is voters think Biden’s too old.

“What matters is he’s gonna lose to Trump — who’s almost the same age, but his age just doesn’t read like Biden’s.”

While Maher took a few swipes at Trump, he noted, “[Trump] looks robust, and Joe looks like his own skeletal remains.”

In an August poll, The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 77 percent of U.S. adults found Biden to be too old for a second term compared to 51 percent for Trump.

Maher did praise Biden for his first term, but added, “There is a term for Joe Biden, but not two.”

The comedian said he has been a longtime fighter of ageism, and it should be viewed on a case-by-case basis, noting that some 45-year-olds may not be fit and there could possibly be a “spry” 90-year-old fit for the job.

Trump has previously echoed a similar sentiment.

When interviewed by commentator Megyn Kelly, Trump stated, “No, [Biden’s] not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent.

“You look at some of the great world leaders. I mean, Churchill, so many people — they were phenomenal in their 80s.

“But if you go back 25 years, [Biden] wasn’t the sharpest tack.”

Maher ended his roughly 6-minute segment by reiterating Biden should let someone else take the reigns if he doesn’t want to go down as “Ruth Bader Biden.”

“America is calling Joe, and it’s saying that’s not our car grandpa. We’re over here,” Maher concluded.

