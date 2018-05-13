Ryan: Trump Critical to Winning 2018 Midterm Elections

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan warned some 600 people at the Wisconsin Republican Convention Saturday evening that Democrats could take the House in a “blue wave.”

However, he said he believes President Donald Trump will be a critical player in helping Republican candidates win in the 2018 midterm elections.

“The blue wave, as they say it, they want to take it all away,” Ryan told a crowd gathered at the 2018 Wisconsin Republican Convention Saturday.

Forty-seven House Republicans are either resigning, retiring or seeking other office in 2018.

Roughly 22 House members retire each election cycle, so to it’s fair to say the party is going through a radical shift.

The mass exits of Republican members has many believing the GOP will lose their majority in the House in November.

Yet, despite the wave of Republican exits, Ryan believes Trump will be an asset in many states, like Ryan’s home state of Wisconsin.

“The president is strong in these states,” Ryan said.

“He’s an asset. … Whether I’m running around southern Wisconsin or America, nobody is talking about Stormy Daniels. Nobody is talking about Russia.

“They’re talking about their lives and their problems. They’re talking about their communities; they’re talking about jobs; they’re talking about the economy; they’re talking about national security.”

The race to fill Ryan’s position as speaker is ongoing within the two respective parties.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and, as The Daily Caller News Foundation first reported, House Freedom Caucus co-founder Jim Jordan are angling on the Republican front.

Many believe Jordan’s candidacy is a play to get concessions for the HFC out of either McCarthy or Scalise.

Jordan continues to claim there “is no speaker’s race.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is also looking to reclaim her post as speaker should the Democrats take the house in November.

