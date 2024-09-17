A 2023 book penned by Ryan Wesley Routh, who has been arrested in connection with Sunday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, includes multiple passages attacking Trump.

The 291-page work includes Routh’s bemoaning the demise of the Iranian nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration and abrogated by Trump, according to Newsweek.

“I must take part of the blame for the retarded child that we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless,” wrote Routh, who has indicated he supported Trump in 2016.

“But I am man enough to say that I misjudged and made a terrible mistake and Iran I apologize.”

“You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and the dismantling of the deal,” Routh wrote.

“No one here in the U.S. seems to have the balls to put natural selection to work or even unnatural selection,” the book said.

The book is titled “Ukraine’s Unwinnable War” and includes his disappointment that he was not treated in a manner he believed he deserved when he offered to bring foreign fighters to Ukraine.

Trump is zinged repeatedly in the book, according to The New York Times.

Routh called Trump a “fool,” an “idiot” and a “buffoon.”

“Democracy has dissolved quickly under our watch,” Routh wrote, claiming that the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, was “perpetrated by Donald Trump and his undemocratic posse.”

The book also complained that no one had killed off Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to the New York Post.

“We all ponder as to why our great minds did not simply kill Hitler early on, and now why have we not taken steps to kill Putin at all costs to end this war,” Routh wrote.

In June 2020, Routh had posted to Trump that he was turning away from him.

“While you were my choice in 2016, I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointment and it seems you are getting worse and devolving … I will be glad when you gone,” he wrote then, according to NBC.

Evelyn Aschenbrenner, an American who worked with the Ukrainian International Legion until June, said Routh did little in the way of actual help for Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

“There’s a streak of zealotry in him,” Aschenbrenner said. “I knew he was not firing with all pistons.”

“The cats and dogs on the military bases did more than he did,” Aschenbrenner said, saying Routh produced “no logistics, no help, no donations. He talked. He didn’t get a single bag of buckwheat or rice. He didn’t donate a single sock to the army. As far as I know, he didn’t get a single actual recruit into the Legion.”

