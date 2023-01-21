Sabotage? Hours Before NFL Playoff Game, One Team Notices Something Wrong with Their Showers

Few things in sports are better than an honest-to-goodness rivalry.

There’s a reason why sports fans who don’t watch baseball can admire the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry. There’s a reason why sports fans who don’t watch basketball can regale you on the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics rivalry. There’s a reason why sports fans who don’t watch college sports can wax poetic about rich collegiate rivalries like Michigan-Ohio State or Duke-North Carolina.

That reason? Rivalries are fun and, while there’s far too much real hate in the world, sports “hate” can add intensity to any game.

Case in point: There may not be a whole to write about when it comes to tonight’s NFC divisional round game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. On paper, at least, the Eagles are every bit as good and talented as their 14-3 regular season record would suggest, and they’ll be hosting the Giants in Philadelphia to boot. The game could end up a 56-0 bludgeoning.

But the Giants and Eagles are fierce NFC East rivals, with their disdain for each other perhaps only matched by their disdain for their fellow NFC East foe, the Dallas Cowboys. And with that rivalry comes a lot more scrutiny over even the most mundane of incidents.

Take, for instance, what the Giants had the misfortune of discovering at their hotel ahead of tonight’s game.

According to ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan, the hotel had no water this morning.

The Giants team hotel in Center City has no water, per sources (and as @LicensePlateGuy said). Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it. #giants #eagles — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 21, 2023

Raanan cited a notable Giants superfan who first brought up the “small problem” at the hotel.

So, small problem at the team hotel. Pipes “broke” no water, can’t take showers this morning. #giants #playoffs — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) January 21, 2023

Notice that the word “broke” is in quotes, implying that something more untoward than a mere plumbing issue was going on. Thanks to the magic of rivalries, it didn’t take long for other Giants fans to immediately assume shenanigans had taken place.

I’m no conspiracy theorist but the fix is in. Trash, cheating city tries for sabotage https://t.co/vQ2KhtruIf — Joe Setyon (@JoeSetyon) January 21, 2023

Giants team hotel in Center City without water. Philly plumbers getting the call to fix it : pic.twitter.com/iXbYseOFb6 — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) January 21, 2023

Imagine being so scared of an opponent, you cut off their water supply. Giants are the bigger team here. https://t.co/AEFiYWFIM3 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 21, 2023

Fortunately for the Giants and their more tin foil-crowned fans, water was eventually restored to the hotel, giving the Giants ample time to shower and hydrate.

I repeat. The Giants will be able to shower pregame. The water is back on https://t.co/imDp4R2U2i — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 21, 2023

Again, this story illustrates the beauty of sports rivalries. Busted plumbing is hardly newsworthy in and of itself. But given the teams involved, you have a veritable “moment” before the big game.

Speaking of which, I’d be remiss not to mention that the Giants, despite being underdogs, do have a lot of positive momentum going into this game.

Not only do they have an elite offensive coach in Brian Daboll, but the team has won eight of its last 10 games after getting No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux back from injury. Embattled quarterback Daniel Jones looks like he’s reinvented himself under Daboll’s stewardship, and superstar running back Saquon Barkley looks like his old self again. There’s a lot for Giants fans to be positive about.

While New York will look to play spoiler on Saturday night, the afternoon game will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills, while the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

