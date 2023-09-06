Share
Commentary

Safe Company Under Fire for Giving Customer's Access Code to FBI: 'Enjoy Bankruptcy, Traitors'

 By Bryan Chai  September 6, 2023 at 11:02am
Share

When you purchase a safe, there are certain unspoken assumptions being made.

As with any purchase, there is the unspoken assumption that the product will work. There’s the unspoken assumption that you’re getting a fair price (or at least as fair a price as you can get under “Bidenomics“).

And, specifically with safes, there is the unspoken assumption that the consumer will be the sole person to decide who has access to whatever material is locked up.

Liberty Safe, which proclaims itself “America’s #1 Safe Manufacturer” in its X bio, appears to have run afoul of that last unspoken assumption — and customers, both actual and potential, are not thrilled about it.

The controversy was ignited when Liberty posted a lengthy statement regarding its cooperation with the FBI:

Trending:
Trump Attorney Puts Judge on Notice in New Court Filing - He's Considering a Bold Move

“On August 30, 2023, Liberty Safe was contacted by the FBI requesting the access code to the safe of an individual for whom they had a warrant to search their property,” the statement begins.

“Our company protocol is to provide access codes to law enforcement if a warrant grants them access to a property.

Should Liberty give the FBI access to its customers' safes?

“After receiving the request, we received proof of the valid warrant, and only then did we provide them with an access code. Liberty Safe had no knowledge of any of the details surrounding the investigation at the time.”

While Liberty did not mention any specifics, the statement came just a day after another X post from conservative influencers the Hodge Twins in which they specifically named the safe company.

“The FBI turned off his security cameras, unplugged his internet, and flipped his house upside down in a search,” the Hodge Twins said about a friend of theirs, a Jan. 6 defendant who is being put through the wringer by the FBI.

Related:
Bill Gates Just Became Heavily Invested in Anheuser-Busch: 'Even More Reason Not to Drink Bud Light'

“The feds called the manufacturer of his Liberty Gun Safe and got the passcode to get into it too. All for protesting at the Capitol over 2 1/2 years ago.”

So, putting two and two together, it appears that you truly can’t spell “Liberty” without “lib.”

There are two major issues regarding this PR fail that have conservatives incensed.

First, the obvious one: There is ample evidence that alphabet agencies like the FBI and DOJ have been spuriously weaponized against conservatives under the Biden administration. The Jan. 6 response is a prime example.

Actual patriotic companies should be fighting against this two-tiered system — not abetting it.

Second, and perhaps more worryingly: Did consumers even know that Liberty has backdoor access to their safes?

Some people may be willing to forgive Liberty for selling out conservatives. Leftists presumably need safes, too. (Hunter Biden probably needs a dozen.)

Regardless of ideology, however, one can assume that people want, you know, actual privacy when it comes to their safes, not the kind of “privacy” that can be violated with a little pressure and a backdoor code.

But these are just the ramblings of one writer. Perhaps Liberty found some solace in the responses to its statement?

“Enjoy bankruptcy, traitors,” conservative pundit Jack Posobiec said.


Well, then.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Joe Biden Will Be Replaced in 2024, And I Know Who Will Take His Place: Author
Comedian Rob Schneider Triggers the Left with Shot at Dylan Mulvaney
Biden's Press Sec Says She's a Single Mom Now After Separating from Her Lesbian Partner
Watch: Tucker Interviews Alleged Obama Gay Lover - 'It Became Obvious Very Quick'
Disney CEO's Secret Plot to Sell Company to Tech Giant Exposed by Insiders - Report
See more...

Conversation