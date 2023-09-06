Safe Company Under Fire for Giving Customer's Access Code to FBI: 'Enjoy Bankruptcy, Traitors'

When you purchase a safe, there are certain unspoken assumptions being made.

As with any purchase, there is the unspoken assumption that the product will work. There’s the unspoken assumption that you’re getting a fair price (or at least as fair a price as you can get under “Bidenomics“).

And, specifically with safes, there is the unspoken assumption that the consumer will be the sole person to decide who has access to whatever material is locked up.

Liberty Safe, which proclaims itself “America’s #1 Safe Manufacturer” in its X bio, appears to have run afoul of that last unspoken assumption — and customers, both actual and potential, are not thrilled about it.

The controversy was ignited when Liberty posted a lengthy statement regarding its cooperation with the FBI:

“On August 30, 2023, Liberty Safe was contacted by the FBI requesting the access code to the safe of an individual for whom they had a warrant to search their property,” the statement begins.

“Our company protocol is to provide access codes to law enforcement if a warrant grants them access to a property.

“After receiving the request, we received proof of the valid warrant, and only then did we provide them with an access code. Liberty Safe had no knowledge of any of the details surrounding the investigation at the time.”

While Liberty did not mention any specifics, the statement came just a day after another X post from conservative influencers the Hodge Twins in which they specifically named the safe company.

🚨 Last week, a friend of ours was raided by the feds over J6, his name is Nathan Hughes and he’s from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nate was raided by the FBI and arrested at gun point. His girlfriend (who just had a miscarriage) was held at gun point and put in handcuffs. The FBI… pic.twitter.com/LOpMQ28eUJ — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 5, 2023

“The FBI turned off his security cameras, unplugged his internet, and flipped his house upside down in a search,” the Hodge Twins said about a friend of theirs, a Jan. 6 defendant who is being put through the wringer by the FBI.

“The feds called the manufacturer of his Liberty Gun Safe and got the passcode to get into it too. All for protesting at the Capitol over 2 1/2 years ago.”

So, putting two and two together, it appears that you truly can’t spell “Liberty” without “lib.”

There are two major issues regarding this PR fail that have conservatives incensed.

First, the obvious one: There is ample evidence that alphabet agencies like the FBI and DOJ have been spuriously weaponized against conservatives under the Biden administration. The Jan. 6 response is a prime example.

Actual patriotic companies should be fighting against this two-tiered system — not abetting it.

Second, and perhaps more worryingly: Did consumers even know that Liberty has backdoor access to their safes?

Some people may be willing to forgive Liberty for selling out conservatives. Leftists presumably need safes, too. (Hunter Biden probably needs a dozen.)

Regardless of ideology, however, one can assume that people want, you know, actual privacy when it comes to their safes, not the kind of “privacy” that can be violated with a little pressure and a backdoor code.

But these are just the ramblings of one writer. Perhaps Liberty found some solace in the responses to its statement?

Yikes! We were just about to buy another gun safe. Looks like it won’t be from you guys! Thanks for the heads up!! — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) September 6, 2023

What a disgrace. Warrants don’t mean anything. You resist if you’re a safe company. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 6, 2023

“Enjoy bankruptcy, traitors,” conservative pundit Jack Posobiec said.

Enjoy bankruptcy, traitors — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 6, 2023



Well, then.

