When Joe Biden vowed to unify the country, it wasn’t just a bad joke. It was a lie.

“I pledged to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify,” Biden said in a speech on Nov. 7, 2020, one day after he won the White House.

He returned to the idea in his inaugural address two months later, saying, “To restore the soul and to secure the future of America requires more than words. It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: unity.”

“Together, we shall write an American story of hope, not fear. Of unity, not division,” the president said.

Unity has been a theme of the Biden presidency.

Now we have gotten a glimpse of his behind-the-doors personality — the real Joe Biden. And it’s not pretty — or unifying.

“Biden is known for cursing in private” when speaking about former President Donald Trump, Politico reported Wednesday.

He has said Trump — his 2020 opponent and the leading GOP presidential candidate this year — is a “sick f***” who delights in the sorrows of others, according to three people who said they heard him use the term.

One person told Politico that Biden said of the former president: “What a f***ing a**hole the guy is.”

It’s tough to promote unity when you’re seething with hatred.

Biden’s “Dark Brandon” appearance at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Sept. 1, 2022, came off as “hate speech” that perfectly matched the “dystopian aesthetic,” Sky News host Rita Panahi said afterward.

In the speech, the president claimed that “MAGA Republicans … embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.”

This is a classic example of the pot calling the kettle black.







Biden’s ugly words don’t jibe with the grandfatherly role ascribed to him by Liana Fix, a European fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, when she was speaking about his role in NATO, according to CBS News.

“President Biden is the old, great trans-Atlanticist,” Fix said in July. “It’s a grandfatherly appeal, and the warmth and wisdom from his age seems to transfer.”

Either Biden has a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde personality disorder or he’s playing the part of the trickster, selling one thing and stealing another.

The president’s language behind closed doors is something people should know about. At best, he is disingenuous. At worst, he is a calculating liar who is losing his grip when it comes to juggling his multiple identities.

Biden’s penchant for cursing about Trump in private nearly came out in public in a speech at Valley Forge last month, according to Politico.

The president spoke in Pennsylvania to mark the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion — which Democrats fondly call an “insurrection” in the hopes it will bestow enough fear to blind dumb Americans into voting for Biden again.

In his address, an angry Biden lambasted Trump and his followers for promoting violence.

“At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the big Trump lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull,” he said, referring to the attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

“And he thinks that’s funny. He laughed about it. What a sick –” Biden’s voice trailed off.

The crowd cheered and chuckled as if to say, “Isn’t the angry old man cute?”







It’s not cute. It’s ugly.

The Trump camp called out Biden for his remarks, according to Politico. Chris Lacivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser, said, “It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately. But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.”

Say what you want about Trump, but what you see is what you get. Not so with Biden. What his handlers want you to see is not what they want you to get. Progressives see people as objects to be manipulated. For them, power is a game of appearances. Joe Biden is their puppet.

But Joe is losing his grip. When the facade falls away, all that will be left is a bitter old man. It’s an American tragedy on the world stage.

