Who Said This Was OK? We the People Have To Take Our Country Back

For years, our society seems to be losing its values and moral compass, and I can’t help but ask “who said it was OK?” The last few years have made me ask that question more and more.

It’s a question that applies to the ridiculousness of men/boys wearing their pants falling half-way down to political comments that no self-respecting person would have said 20, 30 or more years ago.

Americans have become so busy being politically correct that they haven’t noticed how far we have declined over the years.

I’m a veteran and when I entered the U.S. Air Force in 1970, I knew it was illegal to threaten the president of the United States, especially in an airport. When did it become OK for our elected representatives to publicly suggest violence on the president, first lady, their family, cabinet and supporters? Can Maxine Waters answer that question?

Who said it was OK for Hollywood types to threaten to blow up the White House? Where’s the Secret Service when these public threats are made? Other than the fact that they have lost the art of showing respect, they seem to have lost their sense of decency, their knowledge of history, and their concern for breaking the law.

Who said it was OK for university professors to chastise conservative students, to only promote their liberal agenda in their classes. What happened to public schools’ curriculums? What happened to accountability?

Who said it was OK to rewrite history in elementary and high schools? As a baby boomer, it was instilled in me in school and at home that we learn history so that we don’t repeat it. We seem now determined to repeat the part of our history that was divisive and segregated.

Who said it was OK for our elected officials to believe they are there to represent illegal immigrant rights? What rights? They are duly elected to represent “we the people” and uphold the U.S. Constitution. Those same officials (Schumer, Pelosi, etc.) keep using the phrase “we are a nation of immigrants” in their daily talking points.

We are not a nation of immigrants as the various protestors and mainstream media keep saying. Less than 14 percent of the U.S. population at most are immigrants. We ARE a nation built by immigrants. Those immigrants assimilated as quickly as possible, learned English and couldn’t wait to be able to refer to themselves as Americans! They didn’t refer to themselves as Italian-Americans, Irish-Americans, German-Americans, etc.

My great grandparents immigrated from Italy and Ireland legally. It was considered an honor and a privilege to be able to immigrate to this country, and for the people trying to immigrate legally today, it still is. Who said it was OK to just walk in, cut in line, and then demand benefits, demand changes to our laws and Constitution? Tell me any other country that would allow that.

I believe a lot of the decline in manners, work ethic, dress and language over the years (especially between 2009 and 2016) led to the awakening of the American people who chose to vote for a businessman as president, so this country could start being run like a business.

As a country with its main doctrine citing “we the people,” the people chose to get back to our roots, to let their voice be heard and were just sick and tired of politicians telling us what was good for us. We don’t work for them, they work for us and had forgotten to work and vote based on what their constituents wanted. And, we decided that was no longer OK. We decided to take our country back.

Unfortunately, they (the politicians, Hollywood and the mainstream media) couldn’t accept that so they have fought against our decision ever since.

Now, as we near the midterm election, we are hearing outright lies from our former president regarding the economy, jobs and our relationships with our allies.

The mainstream media, the never-ending stream of career politicians (another thing that is not OK — it was never intended to be a career by our forefathers) and Hollywood elites are busy telling us what we want, what we need, how we should vote and it doesn’t matter that they lie and connive just to get back in and stay in control of our country and our destiny.

It’s appalling that in the last few days, we are watching an esteemed nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court being smeared by a person he may or may not have known in high school! Seriously, are our elected officials this desperate?

Who said it was OK to dig up a person who never told anyone about an alleged encounter that she doesn’t even know when, where or who was there 36 years ago? Somehow, she recalled the incident in a therapy session in 2012 and still didn’t bring it up to any authoritative person until this past summer. And then, the senator she gave it to sat on it until the Senate was ready to vote to confirm the nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

This whole situation is a recap of how far we have come as a society. It is not OK to behave this way just because you can’t accept the results of a fair and binding election of two years ago.

Well, I for one, and “we the people” say that it is not OK.

