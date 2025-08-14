They Said This Wouldn't Happen: Trump Racks Up Another Econ Win as Retail Spending Surges

Retail sales rose in July, leaving cracked crystal balls strewn across pundit-land.

“The pullback in confidence is becoming a real threat to consumer spending,” Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, predicted in March, according to Reuters.

“People who are afraid the economy is headed into a ditch won’t buy new cars or houses, go out to eat or go on vacations,” he said.

Democrats said, consumers were “cutting back on discretionary spending.”

Someone should have told the American people.

The CNBC / National Retail Federation Retail Monitor announced this week that core retail sales, which exclude restaurant, car, and gas purchases, are up 6 percent year over year, according to the Washington Times.

Sales rose 4.83 percent year over year for the first seven months, the report said.

“Consumer spending increased in July, driven by successful summer sales events held by many retailers and shoppers continuing to pull purchases forward ahead of tariffs,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

“We may be seeing growing inflationary impacts from tariffs since recent data shows price increases in commodity goods, particularly non-durables.

Will Trump continue to turn the American economy around? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Even with weaker job growth than many expected, consumers still have the ability to spend on household priorities as wages are growing above the rate of inflation,” he said.

The survey found that leisure time spending was the highest category of increase.

The category of “sporting goods, hobby, music and book stores” showed a sales increase of 2.36 percent month over month and are up 9.99 percent year over year.

That trend was noted by Roll Call, which said recent economic reports are “a good sign that the economy may be heading in the right direction.”

The Consumer Price Index was at 2.7 percent in July, just under predictions it would hit 2.8 percent.

Since January, prices have increased 1.7 percent.

From January to June, weekly wages had risen 1.7 percent, .2 percent above the CPI, but in July, wages spiked.

Weekly wages in July showed a 2.3 percent increase, which means, as Roll Call reported, “wages have outpaced prices by 0.6 percent.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.