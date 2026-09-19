The head of one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence companies said the world must walk a tightrope to prevent a dystopian future.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned that the world must be very careful to avoid major threats posed by AI progress and develop safety strategies to ensure humans remain ahead of the models they train, according a series of posts he made on X early Monday morning, shortly after midnight.

Altman’s remarks are the latest in a string of statements from him and xAI CEO Elon Musk backing the main thesis of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s heavily scrutinized Saturday essay, “We Must Pace the Frontier.”

“First, we could lose control of the future to AI,” Altman said in the X post. “This is unacceptable; we are unapologetically on Team Humanity, and AI must always serve people.”

“Second, we could end up in a world with too much concentration of power,” Altman added. “If an extraordinarily powerful AI is used by one person or company to impress their worldview onto everyone else, the results could be extremely dystopian.”

This warning followed another post from Altman where he emphasized the need for an AI framework that sets federal safety measures for the technology. He explained that pacing AI

“We welcome a federal framework that sets consistent safety requirements for frontier AI,” Altman said in his initial Monday X post. “But we do not believe we need to wait for an anti-trust exemption or legislation to begin the work of providing this confidence.”

He said “consistent rules” and independent auditors would both be “good” strategies to curb the risk of frontier AI growth.

OpenAI did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“[O]ver the last few months, I have become convinced that fully addressing the risks requires even more prudence — not just investing in risk prevention, but pacing the rate of capabilities advancement so that risk prevention has time to keep up,” the Anthropic CEO write Saturday in his essay.

Previously, OpenAI and Anthropic’s models both hacked real companies during cybersecurity tests.

In the case of OpenAI, approximately 700 of its GPT-5.6 SOl and “HPIM” agents hacked New York-based AI startup Hugging Face, according to Open’s incident report on Aug. 26. The agents exchanged thousands of unauthorized messages to plan the attack, according to METR and Redwood Research.

Anthropic’s Claude agents attacked and exploited the infrastructure of 3 undisclosed companies after accidently acquiring internet access during a capture-the-flag test, the company said in a July 30 announcement.

Both companies models, Anthropic’s Mythos and OpenAI’s Sol, designed fake identities for online profiles that the models then used in other hacking attempts, according to the United Kingdom’s AI Security Institute’s Aug. 4 report.

Anthropic’s Claude was used by bad actors for fraud, surveillance, and theft of model data, the company’s Thursday Threat Intelligence Report stated.

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