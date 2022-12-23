Parler Share
Is It All Over? Sam Bankman-Fried in FBI Custody, Biggest Name Yet Turns on Him

 By Richard Moorhead  December 23, 2022 at 11:57am
The disgraced former executive of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been arraigned in an American courtroom after his extradition from the Bahamas.

Sam Bankman-Fried secured his release on a whopping $250 million bond during a Thursday appearance in Manhattan’s U.S District Court, according to CNBC.

The alleged fraudster was extradited from the Bahamas on Wednesday.

The parents of the 30-year-old ex-billionaire provided surety for his bond, according to the New York Times.

Bankman-Fried’s first U.S. court appearance comes as a key player in his defunct businesses has begun cooperating with federal authorities in the ongoing investigation into FTX.

Federal prosecutor Damian Williams indicated in a Wednesday news conference that former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison has begun cooperating, as has company executive Gary Wang.

The former partners of Bankman-Fried have already pleaded guilty to fraud charges involving FTX, according to the New York Post.

“Both Ms. Ellison and Mr. Wang have plead guilty to those charges, and they are both cooperating with the Southern District of New York,” Williams indicated.

In civil court documents filed by Securities and Exchange Commission against Ellison, the government cites firsthand accounts from Ellison claiming that Bankman-Fried instructed her to misappopriate FTX funds.

Ellison is Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend, according to the New York Post.

Bankman-Fried will be subject to terms of home detention under his bail arrangement — to be served at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California.

The collapse of FTX has been described as one of the largest financial frauds in world history.

Users who considered the exchange a tenable cryptocurrency “bank” stand to lose billions of dollars, barring the recovery of funds, according to Reuters.

Bankman-Fried’s next federal court date is scheduled for January.

Richard Moorhead
Conversation