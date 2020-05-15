Explosive revelations have emerged in the last few days, demonstrating that the Obama administration was knee-deep in a scandalous effort to undermine its duly elected successor.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power made seven requests to “unmask” the identity of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn from Nov. 30, 2016, to Jan. 11, 2017, according to recently released declassified documents.

This calls into question Power’s Oct. 13, 2017, congressional testimony to the House Intelligence Committee.

“I have no recollection of making a request related to General Flynn,” Power said to the committee.

It strains credulity that she did “not recollect” an action she did at least seven times — and shortly after the contentious 2016 election that resulted in the unexpected victory of then-Republican nominee Donald Trump.

It is not known whether Power’s requisition to “unmask” the identity of Flynn resulted in her being given his name, Fox News reported.

“Unmasking” is the official request to know the name of an American citizen who has been caught in the midst of surveillance of foreigners by our intelligence community.

It is not illegal to “unmask” but the number and timing of her requests are raising disturbing questions about the activities of the Obama administration, including leaks to the media, during the transition period to the Trump presidency.

Moreover, Power’s name was used at least 260 times in unmasking requests throughout 2016, yet she said under oath that she did not do so: She claimed that intel officials made those requests under her name, the Washington Examiner reported. That number, 260 requests, far exceeds the amount of unmasking that others who previously held her position have made.

Power is now ensnared in a tangled web that goes to the very heart of the Obama administration’s scheming to undermine the incoming president.

Several top Obama officials made requests to unmask Flynn, including then-Vice President Joe Biden and former FBI Director James Comey, according to a list of names declassified by Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Furthermore, we now know that in an Oval Office meeting held on Jan. 5, 2017, then-President Barack Obama and Biden, among others, were told that Flynn was under investigation.

They were also discussing the extent to which they should share information with the incoming Trump team about the FBI investigation into the infamous, scurrilous Steele Dossier that alleged Trump conspired with Russia to win the election.

“President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities ‘by the book’,” National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote to herself in an email, memorializing the Jan. 5 meeting she had attended.

This bizarre email was written on Trump’s inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017, as Rice was leaving her position.

Why was she writing about a meeting held fifteen days prior and on her way out the door?

“The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book,” she repeated in the email to herself.

“President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia,” Rice added.

In summary, Rice’s email to herself, the Jan. 5 Oval Office meeting, the multitude of unmasking requests by top Obama officials and the seven unmasking requests of Flynn by Power after the 2016 election are adding up to a giant, damning number: one vicious, Machiavellian, unprecedented attempt — a bloodless coup — to thwart the will of the people and the mandate given to the 45th president of the United States.

Trump had vowed throughout his 2016 election campaign to drain “the swamp” in Washington — that is, corruption at the seat of the nation’s government.

Simultaneously, “the swamp” was scheming to destroy his presidency even before it had begun.

