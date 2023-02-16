Singer Sam Smith received an icy reception in New York City this week just days after he performed a satanic set at the Grammy Awards.

Smith put on a show complete with devil horns as he and singer Kim Petras performed a single aptly titled “Unholy.”

The production earned the duo a lot of flak online and numerous complaints to the Federal Communications Commission.

Smith was in New York when a woman began shouting at him over the Grammys set, Newsweek reported.

“You belong in hell!” the woman shouted. “Sam Smith belongs in hell!”

She added, “You demonic, twisted, sick bastard! Leave the kids alone, you sick f***er!”

“Sam Smith is a pedophile!” the woman said, also accusing him of “grooming the kids.”

The singer ignored her and walked by without showing any emotion.

She concluded, “You sick motherf***er, Sam Smith! You’re evil!”

A video of the encounter was shared on Twitter by the account Viral News NY on Wednesday.

WARNING: The following clip contains language that some viewers might find offensive.

Smith describes himself as “nonbinary” and uses the gender pronouns “they/them.”

On Wednesday, he drew mockery for creating an unusual gender construction when asked what he plans to do when he leaves the music industry.

“You’re a big fan of fishing?” Ronan Keating, host of the BBC’s “One Show,” asked Smith, according to the U.K.’s Mirror.

The singer replied: “I do love fishing, yes! Yeah, I’d love to be a fisher-them.”

Sam Smith needs to shut up. pic.twitter.com/jdM4NfljEy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2023

“What, like a fly fisherman?” co-host Alex Jones said.

Smith responded, “I’d be any type of fisher-them.”

