Same Media That Trashed George W. Bush for Trusting Intel Slams Trump for Skepticism

Based on the last 72 hours of mainstream media coverage, life is imitating art, and President Donald Trump has single-handedly triggered “Red Dawn II: Putin’s Electric Boogaloo.”

From the smug talking heads, to ubiquitous cable news tickers, to a steady stream of catastrophizing tweets, it appears we’re only hours away from the National Mall’s reflecting pool being filled with port and reshaped to resemble Gorbachev’s rouge birthmark while Lenin, Marx, Stalin and Putin stare down at us from Mt. Rushmore … I mean Mt. Iofan… in South Khrushchev-akota.

Conservatives too are falling prey to the media’s truly record-setting coordinated messaging on the “failed” Helsinki Summit. Even my wife, an unabashed Trump supporter, asked last night, “What in the world did Trump do? Everyone’s saying a disaster happened.”

If you believe the media, Trump left Helsinki having set the stage for Cuba II. If, however, you watched the presser itself — not snip-its and soundbites — things sounded quite different.

In the course of 90 minutes or so, Hillary Clinton was skewered, Vladimir Putin put on notice, Democrats raked over the coals, America’s energy supremacy touted, distrust between Trump and Putin was openly acknowledged, and responses to questions were dominated by Trump in an almost comically aggressive way.

Not exactly the docket for a former Soviet love fest.

First, let’s take the “U.S. foolishness” talking point. Forget for a minute that that’s the official position of the left and the mainstream media. U.S. foolishness causes all the problems in the world. War in the Middle East? The U.S. Tension with China? The U.S.-African poverty? All the fault of the U.S.

For the MSM to suddenly act shocked and offended by the idea of U.S. fallibility, is mind-bogglingly tone deaf.

Of course, that wasn’t where Trump left it. Asked to elaborate during the summit, he said he blames Russia as well. He assented to a media talking point, so they ignored it and moved on. (Remember, any capitulation from conservatives is ignored by the media, and they move on to the next horror they can lay at the feet of those same conservatives).

But what really got their collective goat is that he dared, in front of Putin and the whole world, to blame Hillary and Barack Obama for that foolishness. Trump never was blaming any foolishness on the American people. He was blaming the previous administration, and he was right. And that incentivized the media.

Trump also made no bones about doing everything possible to provide Europe an alternative to Russian energy. The media didn’t think twice about this — not only because it was a good move for Trump, but also because they’re woefully ignorant of geopolitics.

Europe’s dependence on Russian energy is an achilles heel, especially for Germany. Without Russian energy, homes go cold in the winter and people literally die. Because of this, Russia places an enormous value on being Europe’s supplier. That monopoly by virtue of proximity gives Moscow a massive tool with which to pressure the EU. Denying Putin would be a significant blow to their international power.

In that same exchange, Trump also noted the U.S. current — or soon-to-be realized — global energy supremacy. Russia depends on energy exports — not only to manipulate other powers, but more importantly as a vital source of income. If the U.S. can cut into that income by either stealing client states or reducing prices because of increased supply, the Russian people will feel the pinch.

He didn’t show it, but Putin may well have had the strongest reaction to these comments from Trump because of the size of threat they represent.

As the press conference began to wind down, Putin took honesty — or political game theory — to a new level by bluntly stating that there’s absolutely no reason to believe he and Trump trust each other. “You can trust no one, if you take this. Where did you get this idea that President Trump trusts me or I trust him?” he said.

That isn’t rhetoric anyone would expect from a puppet master talking about his puppet. It’s hard to imagine even Uncle Joe telling the masses of the Soviet satellite states, “You shouldn’t trust me — our interests don’t always align.” On the contrary, he wanted them to think he and the state loved them.

A final observation you won’t find in the mainstream media has to do with how the pair tackled questions. Multiple times Trump said, “I’m going to let the president [Putin] answer that” or something to that effect. At one point, Trump actually stole a question from Putin, cutting him off before he could answer.

Now all of this has been conveniently left out as the media focused on one question and one answer. And we need to address that.

Trump has yet to make a political misstep as glaring as his Russian interference comment, “I don’t see any reason why it would be [that Russian intelligence interfered in American elections] …”

It sounded naive on its face and unthoughtful on reflection. That’s more regrettable because Trump is neither of those things. Far more likely is that first, Trump failed to navigate the twists and turns required to both reboot a stalled superpower relationship and, on a single point, challenge a geopolitical rival. Veer too far to one side, and you give the media an opportunity to attack you as soft. Veer too far to the other, and you open yourself to accusations of arrogance, nationalism and hegemonic bullying.

The other likely reason is that Trump saw a trap and sprung it. More on that below.

Trump tried to navigate it, and in a rare public instance, he appeared to fail. Trump now says he misspoke, intending instead to say, “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t [have been Russia] …”

Take that for what it likely is — half damage control, half genuine regret. But that line kicked off one of the most incredible dishonest and hypocritical media cycles ever.

First, all the weeping and gnashing of teeth coming from the left rings hollow given that one of their heroes, JFK, brought the world to the brink of nuclear war over Cuba, thanks to his feckless performance meeting Kruschev for the first time.

Trump’s performance wasn’t even comparable, but the left’s outrage is orders of magnitude greater.

Second, the media’s treatment of Trump’s skepticism over U.S. intel should be a godsend to an entire trade organization that castigated George W. Bush for not being more skeptical of U.S. intel on Iraq. Instead, the MSM is losing its mind over a president who appeared skeptical of U.S. intel.

That hypocrisy would be remarkable, were it not so obviously ideologically driven by an ideologically driven MSM — Republican president trusts intel?Traitor! Republican president questions intel?Traitor!

Third — which no one has mentioned — is the question that triggered all of this was deliberately worded in such a way that Trump couldn’t win.

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire asked Trump, “… would you now, with the whole world watching, tell President Putin — would you denounce what happened in 2016? And would you warn him to never do it again?”

The first question was designed to get Trump to validate Mueller’s investigation. Trump refused to spring the trap, and outraged ensued. Radio icon Rush Limbaugh suspects that’s the real reason the media’s foaming at the mouth, and he’s probably right.The second question, however, left Trump with an unenviable choice of Paris. He could either warn Putin against future interference or not warn him.

If he warned him, Trump would be making a threat he could never follow through on. Nobody’s saying it, but this is what intelligence agencies do. They all do it. They all interfere in elections that could significantly impact their national interest.

And forget intel agencies for a second. Barack Obama openly interfered in Israel’s elections in 2015.

To warn Putin not to interfere would be absurd, almost to the level of warning him not to build tanks or nukes. Obviously he’s going to. Warning someone against doing something they’re 100 percent going to do anyway doesn’t dissuade the person. It just makes you look weak.

The alternative we’re left with, then, is for Trump to not warn Putin. And that is what the media wanted from Trump. It would provide another tool they could bang Trump and conservatives over the head with as they allege presidential collusion for which there is absolutely zero evidence.

The media wanted Trump to validate Mueller and look weak compared to Putin, hence those two very pointed questions.

So, after all of that, why is the media fit to be tied? Why the unified angst, vitriol, bile and faux patriotism? Because, simply put, they laid a trap for Trump in Helsinki, he spotted it and he sidestepped it. It was messy, but he spoiled what they thought was a fool-proof plan.

In other words, it was a trap, and he outfoxed them.

Josh Manning is Chief Content Curator for the Western Journal and holds a masters degree in public policy from Harvard University.

