Sam's Club Members Send Rough News, Threaten to Ditch Store for Costco After Free Perk Gets Axed

Costco may be about to get a whole new influx of customers thanks to a new move from Sam’s Club, which is angering the store’s members.

As inflation continues to drive up costs for businesses, those costs continue to be passed on to customers.

Sam’s Club has been no less affected than any other American business and has chosen to pass on costs via its shipping rates.

Previously, the chain’s Plus members were given free shipping on any orders from the company’s website or app.

As of Aug. 19, however, that will no longer be the case, according to a Sunday report from the New York Post.

Instead, Plus members will only get free shipping on “qualifying orders of $50 or more.”

All orders under $50 will come with a $8 fee for Plus members, the Post reported.

In response to Sam’s Club removing the benefit, the store chain’s members are threatening to leave the wholesaler retailer for competitors like Costco.

Count me as a fed up Sam’s member. Members Mark Breakfast Blend whole bean coffee – gone. Members Mark Sea Salt Almonds – gone. $50 minimum for free shipping? No freaking way. BJ’s and Costco time. You will never catch up to Costco in terms of sales. — Leonard F. Agius (@LeonardAgius) July 8, 2024

“Count me as a fed up Sam’s member. Members Mark Breakfast Blend whole bean coffee – gone. Members Mark Sea Salt Almonds — gone. $50 minimum for free shipping? No freaking way,” one member wrote.

“BJ’s and Costco time. You will never catch up to Costco in terms of sales.”

@SamsClub I’ll be cancelling my subscription to Sam’s club due to already paying for the free shipping service for plus with a yearly fee! To now put a $50 limit for free shipping, I will bring my business to Whole Foods or Costco. Bad business practice to instill this. — Matt Binder (@Matthewbinder00) July 9, 2024

“I’ll be cancelling my subscription to Sam’s club due to already paying for the free shipping service for plus with a yearly fee! To now put a $50 limit for free shipping, I will bring my business to Whole Foods or Costco,” another wrote.

“Bad business practice to instill this.”

@SamsClub idiotic move getting rid for free shipping for plus members. I will take my business to Costco — Austyn Wright (@80zkid4Ever) June 29, 2024

“@SamsClub idiotic move getting rid for free shipping for plus members. I will take my business to Costco,” another wrote.

Responding to an upset customer, Sam’s Club explained its reasoning for the change, saying, “By adding a cart minimum, we are increasing access to different ways of shopping for our members. This will make it easier for you to get the products you want, the way and at the time you want,” according to the Post.

It seems many Sam’s Club members remain unconvinced.

