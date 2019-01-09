Samuel L. Jackson Amps Up Aggressive Political Rhetoric, Defends ‘Motherf***er’ Comments

Actor Samuel L. Jackson has tweeted his support for a Democratic congresswoman who marked her swearing-in by swearing about President Donald Trump.

Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib was speaking to supporters at a post-swearing-in event Thursday when she talked about Trump.

“And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win,’ and I said, ‘Baby, they don’t,’ because we’re gonna go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherf***er,” she said, only hours after the new Congress opened with a House Democratic majority.

Although much of the political world recoiled from the language, Jackson — whose use of the word on screen is legendary, as the New York Post reported — thought it was the right tone for American politics in the age of Trump.

“@RashidaTlaib I just wanna Wholeheartedly endorse your use of & clarity of purpose when declaring your Motherf—ing goal last week. Calling that Muthaf—ah a Motherf—er is not an issue, calling that Muthaf—ah President is !!!#motherf—eristoogoodtowasteonthatcankersore,” Jackson tweeted on Sunday. (Note: The tweet contains the complete obscenity.)

Tlaib was also supported by New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just ‘locker room talk,’ but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar.GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago.” she wrote in a Twitter post.

Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just "locker room talk," but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar. GOP lost entitlement to policing women's behavior a long time ago. Next. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

Other Democrats gently distanced themselves from Tlaib.

Maryland Democrat Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, called for Trump’s impeachment with “civility,” CBS reported.

“You cannot accomplish much of anything unless you have civility and show respect for your colleagues,” Cummings said, according to the network. “There are a lot of people in America who are asking for impeachment.”

Some Democrats, however, drew a firmer line, according to the BBC:

Rep. John Lewis of Georgia called Tlaib’s comments “inappropriate” and “distracting.”

Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver was more direct.

“What she said yesterday was wrong. Wrong is wrong,” he said.

Tlaib refused to apologize for the comment, according to NBC, but said she did not mean to cause a distraction

Rep. Tlaib on “impeach the motherf—er” comment: “I don’t want anything that I do or say distract us. And that’s the only thing I will apologize for, is that it was a distraction … I want you to know that I will never apologize for being me, and for being passionate and upset” pic.twitter.com/4Mp7nbvPZR — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2019

Trump said Tlaib “dishonored herself” with the “disgraceful” remark.

