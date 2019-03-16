Samuel L. Jackson Fires Off Profane Tirade Against Fans Who Disagree with His Trump Stance

In a typically profane declaration of his contempt for President Donald Trump, actor Samuel L. Jackson said he is not worried that his F-bomb-laced tirades could hurt his box office appeal.

Jackson was among those who heartily endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s use of the word “mother—er” to describe Trump.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Jackson said he and others hate Trump the same way many on the other end of the political spectrum hated former President Barack Obama.

“I think we feel the same way that all of the motherf—ers that hated Obama felt for eight years. So they said all that s—,” he said, referencing distasteful photoshopped images of first lady Michelle Obama that appeared during Obama’s time in office.

“We feel the same way that they feel or they felt about Obama being the man, even though he wasn’t f—ing ruining their lives; he was trying to help their lives,” Jackson said.

Trump “is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy s—. And the people think that’s OK. It’s not f—ing OK. And if you’re not saying anything, then you’re complicit,” he said.

Jackson said he would tweet his contempt for the president regardless of his career choice.

“I wouldn’t give a f— if I was a garbage man and I had a Twitter account; I’d tweet that s— out. I’m not thinking about who I am and what my job is when I do that s—,” he said.

And as for the fans he loses along the way? Jackson couldn’t care less.

“I know how many motherf—ers hate me. ‘I’m never going to see a Sam Jackson movie again.’ F— I care? If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check.” he said.

After sending an F-bomb toward anyone who dislikes him, the 70-year-old actor laid down a challenge.

“Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a f—. ‘You’re an actor. Stick to acting.’ ‘No, motherf—er. I’m a human being that feels a certain way,” he said.

Jackson’s tirade did rub some the wrong way.

I would like to respond to Samuel L. Jackson response to President Trump, Samuel Jackson can not have the love for God in him at all . President Trump is just trying to help this country stay safe from the evil in this wourld God bless this country and God bless President Trump — Sam Wolfe (@SamWolfe2) March 16, 2019

Samuel Jackson has no fear of reprisals in Hollywood for hating Trump. That’s the standard fare for them. Now, let him have the balls to think for himself, do an honest assessment of Black advancement in America and discover which President has delivered. He’d be finished. — THATISABSURDITY.COM (@AuthorofAbsurd) March 14, 2019

Jackson insisted that he has a valid interest in Trump’s policies.

” And some of this s— does affect me, because if we don’t have health care, s—, and my relatives get sick, they’re going to call my rich a–,” he said. “I want them to have health care. I want them to be able to take care of themselves.

“This is how I feel. And I count to one hundred some days before I hit ‘send,’ because I know how that s— is.”

