Samuel L. Jackson Fires Off Profane Tirade Against Fans Who Disagree with His Trump Stance

By Jack Davis
Published March 16, 2019 at 10:29am
Modified March 16, 2019 at 10:33am
In a typically profane declaration of his contempt for President Donald Trump, actor Samuel L. Jackson said he is not worried that his F-bomb-laced tirades could hurt his box office appeal.

Jackson was among those who heartily endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s use of the word “mother—er” to describe Trump.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Jackson said he and others hate Trump the same way many on the other end of the political spectrum hated former President Barack Obama.

“I think we feel the same way that all of the motherf—ers that hated Obama felt for eight years. So they said all that s—,” he said, referencing distasteful photoshopped images of first lady Michelle Obama that appeared during Obama’s time in office.

“We feel the same way that they feel or they felt about Obama being the man, even though he wasn’t f—ing ruining their lives; he was trying to help their lives,” Jackson said.

Trump “is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy s—. And the people think that’s OK. It’s not f—ing OK. And if you’re not saying anything, then you’re complicit,” he said.

Jackson said he would tweet his contempt for the president regardless of his career choice.

“I wouldn’t give a f— if I was a garbage man and I had a Twitter account; I’d tweet that s— out. I’m not thinking about who I am and what my job is when I do that s—,” he said.

And as for the fans he loses along the way? Jackson couldn’t care less.

“I know how many motherf—ers hate me. ‘I’m never going to see a Sam Jackson movie again.’ F— I care? If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check.” he said.

After sending an F-bomb toward anyone who dislikes him, the 70-year-old actor laid down a challenge.

“Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a f—. ‘You’re an actor. Stick to acting.’ ‘No, motherf—er. I’m a human being that feels a certain way,” he said.

Jackson’s tirade did rub some the wrong way.

Jackson insisted that he has a valid interest in Trump’s policies.

” And some of this s— does affect me, because if we don’t have health care, s—, and my relatives get sick, they’re going to call my rich a–,” he said. “I want them to have health care. I want them to be able to take care of themselves.

“This is how I feel. And I count to one hundred some days before I hit ‘send,’ because I know how that s— is.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
