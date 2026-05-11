San Antonio Spurs Superstar Ejected After Vicious Hit – Should the NBA Suspend Him?

A wild, ill-advised elbow threatened to knock the San Antonio Spurs out of the NBA playoffs.

Early in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, San Antonio superstar center Victor Wembanyama violently swung his elbow and connected with the chin of Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, who fell to the ground.

Wembanyama’s reckless move raised questions about a possible suspension from the league.

In late breaking news, however, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday afternoon that the Spurs center will not face additional punishment.

“There will be no further discipline for Spurs star Victor Wembanyama after he was ejected for elbowing Naz Reid in Minnesota on Sunday night, sources tell ESPN. No suspension, no fine,” Charania wrote on the social media platform X.

There will be no further discipline for Spurs star Victor Wembanyama after he was ejected for elbowing Naz Reid in Minnesota on Sunday night, sources tell ESPN. No suspension, no fine. Wembanyama will play in Game 5 against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/GOGCbIcbQP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2026

The incident in question began with Wembanyama pulling down a rebound over Reid and then losing his balance after slight contact from a second Minnesota player.

Reid, who did not foul Wembanyama, resumed a normal defensive position before the San Antonio star threw his elbow.

The game announcers and the Timberwolves’ home crowd immediately recognized Wembanyama’s elbow as a flagrant foul.

Status alert: Victor Wembanyama has been ejected Sunday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/G02YylonQE — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 11, 2026

According to ESPN, the foul led to Wembanyama’s first career ejection. Minnesota went on to win the game 114-109, and tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Meanwhile, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson defended his star player without defending the play in question. Speaking broadly after the game, Johnson blamed officials for not protecting Wembanyama from opponents’ unduly physical play.

“It’s starting to get disgusting in terms of when he tries to fight through things, be professional and mature and deal with some of that stuff,” Johnson said. “I’m glad he took matters into his own hands. Not in terms of hitting Naz Reid, but he’s going to have to protect himself if they’re not. And I think it’s disgusting.”

Johnson knew, of course, how badly San Antonio needed its star center on the court.

The first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama has blossomed into one of the game’s best players. In 2026, for instance, he led the NBA in blocked shots per game for the third straight season and won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year Award. His name also regularly appears on the short list of favorites for NBA MVP.

In other words, his loss would have crushed the Spurs, who entered the playoffs as one of the NBA’s best teams.

At 62-20 in the season, San Antonio finished second in the Western Conference behind the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Moreover, the Spurs closed the season on an impressive hot streak. After a 111-106 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 31, San Antonio stood at 32-16. But the Wembanyama-led Spurs won 30 of their final 34 games to challenge for the league’s best overall record. His absence would have given the Timberwolves the edge in the ongoing series.

Reid, a valuable bench player for Minnesota, took the hit in stride.

“Pain is weakness leaving the body, that’s it,” Reid told reporters after the game in a clip posted to X.

“Pain is weakness leaving the body, that’s it” – Naz Reid on being elbowed in the neck by Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/814v9aXnQu — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) May 11, 2026

On the other hand, Oklahoma City beat writer Brandon Rahbar reminded X readers of a precedent for possible suspension.

“Metta World Peace was suspended 7 games for the elbow to James Harden’s head in 2012. He missed the final game of the regular season and 6 playoff games,” Rahbar wrote.

An accompanying clip showed Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace, the player formerly known as Ron Artest and currently known as Metta Sandiford-Artest, throwing an elbow and connecting with the head of James Harden, then of the Thunder.

Metta World Peace was suspended 7 games for the elbow to James Harden’s head in 2012. He missed the final game of the regular season and 6 playoff games. pic.twitter.com/l5Clpd1URk — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) May 11, 2026

Of course, as a Thunder beat writer, Rahbar had reason to hope that San Antonio would lose its best player. After all, a Wembanyama-less Spurs team would have likely fallen to the lower-seeded Timberwolves and thereby made Oklahoma City’s path to a second straight championship less formidable.

On Monday night, the Thunder will look to sweep their semifinal series with the Lakers. That would set up a seven-game Western Conference championship series against the Spurs-Timberwolves winner.

And that explains why some X users objected to Rahbar’s comparison.

Of course a loser thunder fan posted this nonsense. Just scared of Wemby because we rolled y’all 4/5 times this year — Casey B (@Lejamesbraun34) May 11, 2026

He was a proven dirty player!! Multiple suspensions and fines! Wemby had never been ejected up until last night….so do not bring up Ron Artest in reference to last night!! — TANNERK1984 (@TANNERK021084) May 11, 2026

Wemby accidentally hit Reid while fighting for the ball and doesn’t have a rap sheet like MWP. Not remotely similar. — John K. (@CardinalSources) May 11, 2026

San Antonio, with Wembanyama in uniform, will host the Timberwolves in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.