San Diego Latest to Support California’s Anti-Sanctuary State Movement

Another California city is fighting back against the state’s sanctuary state law. On Tuesday, San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted to file a court briefing siding with the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s sanctuary state status, KSWB reported.

“Public safety is our number one priority,” San Diego Board Supervisor Kristin Gaspar said. “Here in San Diego it’s important to note how our law enforcement’s hands are being tied by SB 54.”

The county’s all-Republican board of supervisors voted 3-1 in favor of the county filing an amicus brief in support of the Justice Department’s suit.

The suit challenges Senate Bill 54, or the “California Values Act,” which mandates a limit of cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

The county’s decision follows supervisors of Orange County, the third-most-populous county in the state, who voted last month to join the federal government’s suit.

“We’re sending a clear message to Governor Brown,” Gaspar told the hosts of “Fox & Friends First” on Tuesday. “Enough is enough. He needs to follow the Constitution. He can’t attempt to undermine federal immigration laws by implementing local state laws that are having devastating impacts on the San Diego community that shares a border with Mexico.”

“Here in San Diego we experience the impacts of human trafficking, weapons trafficking and drug trafficking across our border,” she continued. “And Governor Brown’s policies are undermining public safety in San Diego and it’s not right. And we’re standing up against it.”

President Trump responded to the county’s decision early Wednesday morning.

“There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept,” Trump tweeted. “Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want security & Safety NOW!”

Brown is currently at odds with President Trump over the Department of Homeland’s Security’s request that border states send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard troops to the southern border.

Brown initially agreed to send troops in exchange for federal funding, but made clear he will not allow the guard members to enforce federal immigration laws.

The governor also claimed the issue is being exploited by Republicans for political reasons.

“The Republican Party has this little, narrow group of…people that think that somehow they’re going to get elected” on the issue, Brown said. “It’s an inflammatory football that very low-life politicians are trying to exploit.”

California’s East County Congressman Duncan D. Hunter called the board’s action “the very definition of leadership.”

“In standing up against the irresponsible actions by the State of California, our county supervisors who supported this action clearly demonstrated that their priorities are protecting those of us in San Diego County and not about politics,” he said in a statement from Washington.

“The fact of the matter is, when state and local law enforcement agencies outright refuse to share information to federal officials regarding criminal activity, our communities are unsafe and the rule of law is undermined. It’s not complicated.”

