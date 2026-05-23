San Diego Mosque Shooters Hated Basically Everyone, Possible Manifesto Shows

Online writings linked to the gunmen in Monday’s deadly California mosque shooting show broad hatred for humanity that crossed political lines.

Now-deceased teenage suspects Cain Clark and Caleb Velasquez wished death upon non-whites and women and described the right and left as beholden to malicious Jewish influence, according to a 75-page screed obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation that law enforcement sources said they are reviewing in comments to media outlets. Clark and Velasquez were found dead from self-inflicted gunshots after police say they killed three people at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

The possible manifesto, which names the suspects as authors, repeatedly promotes “accelerationism,” a term white supremacist groups use to describe collapsing society through a race war. FBI Special Agent in Charge Mark Remily confirmed Tuesday that the materials law enforcement obtained indicate they “did not discriminate on who they hated.”

A portion purportedly authored by Velasquez encouraged leftists to assassinate President Donald Trump, whom both supposed authors describe as controlled by Jews.

“You hate Trump so much? Then kill him!” the document says. “And this time don’t miss.”

“YES I am inciting violence from the left, because as an accelerationist I know that it takes all sides opening fire to cause that much desired societal collapse,” the author wrote. “So go ahead, follow through for once.”

The writings also blame other ethnic minorities, Muslims and LGBT people for ruining society. Both purported authors also complained about rejection from women in romantic contexts and being socially ridiculed. The portion tied to Velasquez praises people called “incels,” a slang online term for “involuntary celibates.”

Numerous prior mass murderers and school shooters receive praise in the document by name, dating as early as the 1991 Columbine High School killers in Colorado and as recently as the teen who opened fire on Antioch High School in Tennessee in January 2025. A DCNF investigation found links between the Tennessee shooter and other disturbing content, including his praise for a December 2024 school shooting in Wisconsin that earned similar fame in extremist circles.

One page linked to Velasquez, who is described as Hispanic, emphasizes that his final goal is to die for the white supremacist cause.

“That’s the most important thing to me, I would’ve ended myself regardless but thought to at least do something to help my race instead of just selfishly wasting my life,” the document says.

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