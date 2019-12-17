SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

As San Fran Streets Fill with Human Waste, Grocery Store Aisle Turns Into Toilet

×
By Jared Harris
Published December 17, 2019 at 1:50pm
Print

In San Francisco, the smell of progress is in the air.

Unfortunately for residents of the City by the Bay, this isn’t the bouquet of economic success or technological innovation, but the stench of human waste.

It’s no secret that the streets and sidewalks of San Francisco function as a virtual open toilet for the city’s massive population of homeless people and drug addicts, but with no clean place to take care of business, some are now turning to the once-pristine aisles of grocery stores.

According to a tweet Dec. 15 from journalist Deborah Kan, one drugged-out man was caught defiling the floor of a Safeway store in the city.

“[San Francisco Mayor London Breed,] here’s a pic of a man on drugs taking a poo in aisle 10 of [Safeway] Marina Sunday morning in #SF,” Kan wrote. “Why is this okay?”

TRENDING: Americans Send Resounding Rebuke to Gun-Grabbing Democrats in Virginia

If you want to see the disturbing photographic proof she added, click here. Be warned — you’ll never look at Kettle Brand chips the same way ever again.

Other people in the store captured the mystery shopper in the middle of his act as well.

Will this become a trend in San Francisco?

San Francisco’s attempts to wrest back control of its streets and reverse the evolution of its walkways into open sewers have all been ineffective.

The disgusting problem is causing even more trouble for the city than just unsightly sidewalks and sanitation issues — investors are now taking their business elsewhere as the state of San Francisco’s streets remains an issue.

One major tech company even relocated three of its yearly events, costing the city an estimated $192 million in lost revenue.

Lost money isn’t the only woe the city’s filthiness causes.

Diseases flourish in unsanitary conditions like those on San Francisco streets, spreading as rats, roaches and other pests carry the contamination far and wide. The “diseased” streets have even been compared to slums in developing countries.

RELATED: Poop-Covered Streets Cost San Francisco $192 Mil After Tech Giant Moves Event

If the Safeway incident is any indication, the disgusting conditions on San Francisco’s streets soon could be seen indoors as well.

While human waste on the streets is one thing, the city would be in for an absolute crisis if it started to become a regular staple of grocery store aisles. The health of shoppers undoubtedly would be at risk, and there’s no telling how much food would have to be thrown away because of possible contamination.

For the workers at these stores, it’s even worse.

Before, their job duties may have included bagging, stocking and cleaning the occasional spill.

Now, “cleanup on Aisle 10” has a whole new meaning.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







While We Bundle Up for Christmas, Australia Is So Hot You Can Cook Meat in a Car
Man Takes the Fight to Package Thieves with Brutally Clever Device: 'Glitter Bomb Trap 2.0'
K9 Smashes Through Car Window, Plays 'Fetch' with Stubborn Punk
The New Yorker Appears To Hint 'Influx' of Jews Behind Anti-Semitic NJ Shooting
Police Modify Cruiser Light Bars, New 'Secret Weapon' Could Save Lives
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×