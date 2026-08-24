San Francisco 49ers Owner Arrested at Trailer Park in East Palestine, Ohio

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York pleaded no contest Monday after a prostitution-related arrest in East Palestine, Ohio, over the weekend.

York, whose legal name is John Edward York, faced misdemeanor charges stemming from the Sunday arrest at a mobile home park.

According to KRON-TV, York was initially charged with engaging in prostitution.

The charge was amended to disorderly conduct before York entered his no-contest plea, according to court documents obtained by the network.

York was also charged with possessing criminal tools, according to multiple reports.

The East Palestine Police Department was working alongside the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force when York was arrested Sunday morning, according to a police incident report.

“In a criminal complaint affidavit filed Monday, an agent with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force stated that York responded to an undercover ad that was posted to a ‘known prostitution website.’ The agent stated York ‘arranged to have sexual activity with the female in exchange for $140,’” KRON reported.

York, 46, was booked into the Columbiana County Jail following the arrest.

WOIO reported that York posted a $5,000 bond before pleading no contest early Monday.

Court records cited by WOIO-TV show York was sentenced to two days in the Columbiana County Jail, which were to be served concurrently.

Fines of $150 for disorderly conduct and $1,000 for possessing criminal tools were also paid.

It is unclear whether the NFL will hand out a separate punishment.

The 49ers said in a statement provided to KRON that the legal matter “has been resolved” and the organization “will not be providing any further comment at this time.”

According to the 49ers website, no member of the organization was made available to the media Monday.

Team members were expected to be available after Tuesday morning’s practice, according to the team’s website.

York has served as the 49ers’ CEO since 2008 and became the team’s principal owner in 2024 after acquiring enough of his family’s shares.

He lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife and two sons, according to WOIO.

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