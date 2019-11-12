SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

San Francisco Elects DA Who Is the Son of Terrorists and Won't Prosecute Public Urination

×
By Joe Saunders
Published November 12, 2019 at 8:46am
Print

What could go wrong?

When San Francisco voters elected to choose the son of two notorious political criminals as their new district attorney, they were deliberately picking a man with a literal liberal pedigree as the chief law enforcement officer of a city that was once a jewel of the West Coast.

But the ideas Chesa Boudin has about what should constitute a crime in the streets of San Francisco are probably a good deal different from what most people who are raised in civilized environments are accustomed to.

For instance, as The Daily Caller pointed out, the new DA doesn’t think much of laws protecting the “quality of life” for the city’s residents — at least the residents who don’t think it’s OK to urinate in public.

So, what kind of man decides that splashing human waste around in society isn’t so bad?

TRENDING: Airline Passenger Claims Her Jacket Was Missing from Luggage, Later Found It on Facebook Marketplace

Boudin, who was elected Saturday, is the son of Weather Underground terrorists Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert, who were both convicted in a 1981 armored car robbery in New York state that resulted in the deaths of two police officers and a security guard, according to NBC News.

His mother spent 22 years in prison. His father is still behind bars.

As conservative commentator Michelle Malkin noted in a scathing column last week, Boudin was raised in Chicago by Weather Underground leaders – and Barack Obama buddies – Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. He worked as a translator for the Venezuelan socialist dictator Hugo Chavez.

And now, San Francisco is lucky enough to have a man with his outlook heading the city’s criminal prosecution system.

Do you think San Francisco is going to regret this vote?

In an October questionnaire from the American Civil Liberties Union, reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Boudin wrote that he was not interested in prosecuting “quality-of-life” crimes — or the crimes most Americans take for granted will not be acceptable in their communities.

“We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes,” he wrote. “Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted. Many of these crimes are still being prosecuted; we have a long way to go to decriminalize poverty and homelessness.”

So, to the city’s new “prosecutor,” crimes such as public urination and prostitution won’t be crimes at all, on the grounds that “we have a long way to go decriminalize poverty and homelessness.”

This is in a city where homelessness is exploding, and, as President Donald Trump has pointed out, where “people are dying in squalor.”

It doesn’t look good for the City by the Bay.

RELATED: Stunning Video Shows Worker Rescue Man from Tracks Milliseconds Before Train Barrels Through

Bad as it is, the idea of residents of an American city living in their own sewage isn’t actually the worst part of Boudin’s stance. It’s the idea prosecutors, not elected lawmakers, decide what constitutes a crime.

When voters elect a candidate who openly promises to do just that, they’re deliberately choosing the tyranny of the individual over the rule of law.

History is full of examples of what that leads to — maybe the new DA’s supporters could look at what his old boss Chavez did to Venezuela for an idea.

Just the idea of a place where public urination is acceptable disgusts most sane Americans, regardless of their politics.

But if Boudin’s background is any indication, that’s only the beginning of what’s going to go wrong.

The voters who elected him will deserve it. But there are going to be a lot of innocent people hurt, too.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Former Federal Prosecutor Andrew McCarthy Takes Democrats' 'Extortion' Ploy Apart Piece-by-Piece
Inspector General Complaint Alleges Illegal Donations May Have Been Made to Whistleblower
San Francisco Elects DA Who Is the Son of Terrorists and Won't Prosecute Public Urination
96-Year-Old WWII Vet Brings Down the House with Stirring National Anthem Before NBA Game
Mike Rowe's Fantastic Veterans Day Tribute: No 'Trigger Words' or 'Safe Space' in the Military
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×