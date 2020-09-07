The problem is not that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flouted the rules by visiting a San Francisco salon, it is that President Donald Trump is a “terrorist,” according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“We have a terrorist, we have a dictator who is running this country and Nancy Pelosi is at the forefront fighting against this person every day, you know,” Breed said Friday, according to KGO-TV.

“I’m not trying to excuse what happened. I’m just saying that to allow an issue like this to turn our city upside-down when we got folks who are homeless, we’ve got people who can’t open their business, including these salons, I understand,” the mayor, a Democrat, said.

Security camera footage taken last Monday at eSalon SF, owned by Erica Kious, showed a maskless Pelosi with wet hair walking ahead of a stylist who wore a mask. The video caused a stir not only because the California Democrat was violating rules regarding wearing face coverings, but also because salons were banned from operating. They were allowed to accept outdoor customers Tuesday, the day after Pelosi’s appointment.

The House speaker blamed the salon for making her look bad.

“This salon owes me an apology,” Pelosi said, claiming she was the victim of a “setup.”

Many felt differently, and some protested Thursday in front of Pelosi’s home.

None of these demonstrators in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home are salon owners or workers. They’ve all described themselves “angry salon customers” who want to get their hair and nails done @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/fVMVM2Aajl — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

Breed said enough was enough.

“I get that they have these feelings, they are voicing their feelings, but we are doing the very best we can and I know that’s not good enough for them, I understand,” the mayor said. “I get it, but at the end of the day, it is really time for us to move on.”

Trump has twice mocked Pelosi’s “setup” claim on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi says she got “set up” by a Beauty Parlor owner. Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Nancy Pelosi said she got “set up” by the owner (a very good one) of a beauty parlor. If so, how will she do in negotiations against President Xi of China, President Putin of Russia, or Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Not so well, I suspect, but far better than Joe Hiden’ would do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

An Oregon salon owner who ran afoul of her state’s lockdown edict also said the issue is bigger than one trip to the salon.

“If it’s OK for Nancy Pelosi to go and get her hair done, and it’s OK for Kate Brown — our governor — to go get her hair done, then you need to open up America right now, because you are a hypocrite, and your actions speak much louder than your words, and your actions are saying that there is no fear of COVID-19, there is no fear of salons being open, and there is no fear that the virus is going to be spread in that way because if there were, you would not have gone and got your hair done,” Lindsey Graham, a salon owner in Salem, Oregon, said, according to Breitbart.

She said elitists such as Pelosi are the problem.

“These government agencies and the governors themselves are complete hypocrites,” Graham said.

“They’re behaving like elitists, where they have the authority to shut down the people they would consider below them,” she said. “They’ve shut down small businesses, and they’ve harmed families, and they’ve taken kids out of school, and yet, they continue to take a paycheck, and they continue to live their lives.

“Why are we surprised that they’re continuing to go get services done that they’re deeming are unhealthy and unsanitary?”

Graham said government officials claim “COVID-19 is so dangerous, and we should all be so terrified of spreading it and killing each other that salons shouldn’t be open because too many people go into salons, and too many people can get infected.

“So if that is truly the bottom line, and that’s the truth, how is it safe for her to go get her hair done? It makes the entire argument obsolete.”

