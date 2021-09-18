San Francisco Mayor London Breed is being slammed by supporters and critics alike after she was caught on camera singing and dancing at a jazz club with no mask on — in defiance of her own city mask ordinance.

To make matters worse, she’s hotly defending herself and by so doing, further underscoring not only her own hypocrisy but also the absurdity of her city’s extreme mask mandates.

In a since-deleted Instagram post from the Black Cat Nightclub’s Instagram page, Fox News reported, as well as a tweet from a Chronicle reporter who happened to be in attendance as Breed partied maskless, Madame Mayor can be seen dancing and singing and clearly not eating or drinking, the only circumstances in which, under her city’s current mask requirements, it would have been OK for her to breathe freely.

I chose to go to @sfblackcat last night for my first indoor concert since the pandemic … and this happened 🤩🙌🏽🎶 pic.twitter.com/x68lRya0Wh — Mariecar Mendoza (@SFMarMendoza) September 16, 2021

“While I’m eating and drinking I’m going to keep my mask off,” the Democratic mayor told reporters, according to Fox News. “And yes, in the time while we’re drinking like everyone else there, we were all having a good time and again all vaccinated.”

“My drink was sitting at the table. I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask,” Breed explained. “I was thinking about having a good time and in the process I was following the health orders.”

The majority of the other patrons in the club seem to also have not been thinking about masks, because few were wearing theirs, having either forgotten that they live in a post-pandemic progressive dystopia of Breed’s own making or feeling they too, like their own mayor, were not subject to the plebian health requirements.

Still, Breed’s city ordinance for masking applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. Despite all appearances, it presumably doesn’t exempt mayors from being held to the same standard.

Breed nonetheless dismissed the criticism as a “distraction,” saying that the “fact that this is even a story is sad.”

Apparently intent on digging her own grave, the mayor went on to declare, hilariously, that she and the other patrons “don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” also saying that it wasn’t “realistic” to put on a mask between eating and drinking.

So she doesn’t need the “fun police” micromanaging her life, now?

As it happens, many would agree with Mayor Breed that putting on a mask between eating and drinking indeed is not “realistic.” In fact, many of her own pandemic-related ordinances have been unrealistic to the extreme, so it’s amazing that this was the defense she went with.

She’s been fine with the plethora of extreme measures that she’s taken: fine with the heavy blows to the city’s many small businesses, fine with students being forced to keep bacteria-laden rags across their face throughout the school day, fine with young children struggling to grasp basic language skills because they can’t see a teacher’s mouth moving during reading lessons.

She was fine with San Francisco becoming one of the nation’s first “papers, please” cities.

But being expected to adhere to her own mask ordinance while dancing at a jazz club — that’s just a step too far?

Clearly, Breed is tone-deaf to the criticism, as she is the “fun police” that has been micromanaging the lives of her city’s residents.

San Francisco, under her leadership, has set a trend for extreme, far-reaching COVID-19 measures that micromanage life for her city’s residents. Now she objects to the idea that she should have to follow her own ordinance.

This is a story, obviously, because Breed is a big, fat hypocrite. She articulated that plainly with her defiant response to the criticism.

Breed is being slammed by her own side, mind you, because they actually believe in the ordinance that she imposed as well as other extreme measures introduced to stop the spread.

“She’s been very clear that everybody needs to do their part, we’re not out of the woods. San Francisco’s rules have been very restrictive, and I don’t see her playing her part in that photo,” a local gym owner told local KNTV-TV.

“I am a registered Democrat and I voted for her,” one Twitter user wrote, as reported by KPIX-TV. “I love you Madame Mayor, but its all over the news. … You’ll need to address the public.”

Yup, Mayor Breed definitely has egg on her maskless face.

Democrats and Republicans alike, as well as everyone in between and beyond, is right to slam her for her failure to adhere to her own protocol, because she’s one of the many who have called for extreme measures such as being required to wear a mask in a club when you’re doing anything other than actively eating or drinking.

She owns this — and whether you believe in those extreme measures or not, Breed is clearly a fraud, a hypocrite and a stuck-up “freedom for me, but not for thee” elitist who clearly doesn’t have any interest in practicing what she preaches.

