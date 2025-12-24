Share
A Waymo car drives up a hill in San Francisco on Sept. 4, 2025.
A Waymo car drives up a hill in San Francisco on Sept. 4, 2025. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu, File)

San Francisco Woman Gives Birth in the Back of Self-Driving Taxi - It Wasn't the First Time

 By The Associated Press  December 24, 2025 at 6:30am
Self-driving Waymo taxis have gone viral for negative reasons, including the death of a beloved San Francisco bodega cat and pulling an illegal U-turn in front of police who were unable to issue a ticket to a nonexistent driver.

But this week, the self-driving taxis are the bearer of happier news after a San Francisco woman gave birth in a Waymo.

The mother was on her way to the University of California, San Francisco medical center Monday when she delivered inside the robotaxi, a Waymo representative said in a statement Wednesday.

The company said its rider support team detected “unusual activity” inside the vehicle and called to check on the rider as well as alert 911.

Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, declined to elaborate on how the vehicle knew something was amiss.

The taxi and its passengers arrived safely at the hospital ahead of emergency services.

Jess Berthold, a UCSF spokesperson, confirmed the mother and child were brought to the hospital. She said the mother was not available for interviews.

Waymo said the vehicle was taken out of service for cleaning after the ride.

While still rare, this was not the first baby delivered in one of its taxis, the company said.

“We’re proud to be a trusted ride for moments big and small, serving riders from just seconds old to many years young,” the company said.

The driverless taxis have surged in popularity even as they court higher scrutiny.

Riders can take them on freeways and interstates around San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

In September, a Waymo pulled a U-turn in front of a sign telling drivers not to do that, and social media users dumped on the San Bruno Police because state law prohibited officers from ticketing the car.

In October, a popular tabby cat named Kit Kat known to pad around its Mission District neighborhood was crushed to death by a Waymo.

Conversation