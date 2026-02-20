Sanctuary City Detroit to Fire Cops After They Cooperated with ICE – DHS Responds

Detroit is being urged to back off plans to fire two police officers who contacted federal immigration officials in violation of the city’s policies.

“It’s absurd that two Detroit police officers would face punishment for alerting CBP about a criminal illegal alien — they are American heroes who chose public safety first,” the Department of Homeland Security wrote in a post on X.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said he wants to fire an officer and a sergeant over two unrelated incidents in which Customs and Border Protection was contacted, according to WXYZ-TV.

On Feb. 9, CBP was contacted for translation services after a traffic stop. On Dec. 16, the agency was also contacted after a traffic stop.

In each case, the civilian was taken into custody by federal agents.

“Contacting border patrol, ICE or other federal agencies for translation services is strictly prohibited,” Bettison said.

The officer and a sergeant were initially suspended with pay, but that was changed Thursday when the Board of Police Commissioners approved the change.

The process to fire them calls for a command hearing and could take another three weeks.

Sgt. Denise Wallet, who has been serving for 27 years, has sued the city to prevent being disciplined, arguing that she contacted CBP after being told to do so by her lieutenant.

The first incident was discovered through a bodycam audit, according to WXYZ-TV.

“Ninety-nine percent of our officers, 98, 98 percent do it the right way each and every day. They’re out there working hard. But I do have 1, 2 percent that decide to violate our rules, our policies and our procedures,” Bettison said.

Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall has warned that firing the officer and sergeant could impact state funding that flows to the city, according to the Detroit News.

“To fire these two officers would be completely unacceptable and it would really damage the relationship I’m trying to build with the city and their leadership,” Hall said.

The state House has a rule denying legislator-sponsored budget items from going to sanctuary cities.

“We’d have to look into this very carefully as we evaluate a policy where police officers are fired for calling ICE and how that worked with our policy,” Hall said, referencing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

