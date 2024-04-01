“Todos.”

That’s all Denver officials got from migrants after they begged the illegals to move to other cities.

According to KUSA, Denver’s Newcomer Communications Liaison Andres Carrera — who also serves Mayor Mike Johnston as a political director — pleaded with a group of illegals to move to other cities in the nation.

The city government is offering to pay for the bus fare for whichever destination the illegals choose, hilariously the same method that sanctuary cities and their leaders spoke out against Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for using in Operation Lone Star.

“The opportunities are over,” Carrera said to the newly arrived migrants in Spanish. “New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there where there is longer-term shelter. There are also more job opportunities there.”

A top official in Denver was just caught on tape begging illegals to leave the city: Denver Newcomer Liaison: “Any city. We can take you to the Canadian border, wherever.” He promises them that there are better stuff awaiting them in Chicago and NY. Denver is a self-designated… pic.twitter.com/NjsnmlTEHe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2024

He was more than happy to throw the burden onto other cities, saying, “You don’t have to walk anywhere. We can buy you a free ticket. You can go to any city. We can take you up to the Canadian border, wherever!”

The city later clarified the statement, ensuring that people knew that they wouldn’t pay to get illegal immigrants into Canada, but rather to border cities in the north.

So why has the sanctuary city changed its tune on migrants? According to Carrera, they’ve run out of resources to give away.

“We have received too many migrants, and that is why we ran out of resources,” the city official told the crowd.

“We are not going to block you if you want to say here,” he continued. “If you stay here, you are going to suffer even more, and I don’t want to see this.”

Due to the limited resources that Denver has to offer, the city has been putting hard limits on how long the illegal immigrants are allowed to stay in shelters — only “two weeks for individuals and six weeks for families with children,” per KUSA.

After his long spiel, Carrera addressed the crowd, asking “Who wants to travel to different cities where there is more work?”

The question got a minimal reaction from the crowd, with only a few murmurs floating around.

“Who wants to stay in Denver?” he then asked.

“Todos,” a migrant replied, informing Carrera that everyone intended to stay.

The situation is truly a clown fiesta.

What was the city expecting when it decided to be a sanctuary city while record numbers of migrants came into the country?

If Denver can’t handle illegal immigrants, perhaps they should consider that the country as a whole can’t handle it either.

The liberals in the Colorado city got so caught up in attempting to appear as non-racist as possible, they let their city lose millions of dollars that could have gone to helping American citizens.

This is exactly what happens when policy is dictated by how it’s perceived rather than what is best — utter chaos.

Denver has dug their own grave, and now they must lie in it.

